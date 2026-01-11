The 2025 African Cup of Nations has reached the semi-final stage, but which of Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria or Senegal are the most likely to win the competition?

This year’s tournament in Morocco has been as entertaining as ever, with two mouthwatering semi-finals to be played on Wednesday next week.

We’ve ranked the final four on their likelihood of winning the competition, considering factors like form and fixtures.

4. Egypt

Egypt are usually effective but tedious at major tournaments, but their 3-2 win over Ivory Coast in the quarters saw them cut (relatively) loose.

That performance came after several laboured wins, with South Africa beaten with a dodgy penalty in the groups and Benin only seen off in extra-time in the last 16.

Four-goal Mohamed Salah has impressed in flashes, perhaps motivated by Jamie Carragher, as has Omar Marmoush. As ever, a tough core of locally-based players keeps Egypt competitive.

They probably shouldn’t beat Senegal, but you can never write them off.

3. Nigeria

After missing out on their second successive World Cup, Nigeria have rolled up their sleeves and taken the tournament by storm.

Experts at making things difficult for themselves, the Super Eagles have gone against tradition by scoring 14 goals in five matches at AFCON 2025.

Not even Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman’s on-field spat in the last 16 has derailed them, with Algeria brushed aside with ease in the quarter-final.

They won’t be favourites against hosts Morocco on Wednesday, but Nigeria have arguably the best forward line in Africa and a point to prove. They can exploit any nerves in Rabat.

2. Senegal

Senegal are arguably the most stacked African team since Ivory Coast’s Golden Generation and have beaten both England and Brazil in recent years.

Sadio Mane and Kalidou Koulibaly are still there, supported by the likes of Nicolas Jackson, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr, Pape Matar Sarr and El Hadji Malick Diouf.

They’ve not been sensational at AFCON so far, with the midfield balance not quite right, but have rarely needed to be against less talented opponents.

Their meeting with Egypt is a rematch of the 2022 AFCON final, which Senegal won on penalties. They also beat the Pharaohs in a World Cup play-off months later. Expect another tense battle.

1. Morocco

Morocco’s first four matches at AFCON were stodgy, underwhelming and peevish. They made England’s Euro 2024 campaign look free-flowing and joyous in comparison.

Widely-tipped before the tournament, a gifted squad looked weighed down by the pressures of playing at home.

But they did enough to edge through and their 2-0 win over Cameroon in the quarters was much better, pacy and aggressive.

They have a more complete team than Nigeria, but home advantage has proven a double-edged sword so far. The outcome is a coin toss.

