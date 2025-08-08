Having not won the Saudi Pro League in any of the last six seasons, Al-Nassr are making some serious moves this summer in order to improve their squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo has already committed his future to the club, signing a new deal which is valid until the summer of 2027.

We’ve assessed Al-Nassr’s current squad and have assembled their dream XI for 2025-26, using the latest transfer rumours.

GK: Bento Krepski

After arriving from Athletico Paranaense last summer, the Brazilian goalkeeper is expected to retain his number one spot heading into 2025-26.

The 26-year-old kept 10 clean sheets in 34 league appearances last season and boasted a solid save percentage of 74.1%.

RB: Sultan Al-Ghannam

Aged 31, Al-Ghannam is one of the older heads in the Al-Nassr dressing room.

He was part of their last title-winning campaign back in 2018-19 and has now racked up over 240 appearances for the club.

CB: Kim Min-jae

The Bayern Munich centre-half was linked with a move to Al-Nassr earlier this summer. However, the Saudi club aren’t alone in their interest.

The likes of Chelsea and Tottenham have also been linked with the 28-year-old, although fresh reports have claimed that he could end up staying with Bayern after all.

In an ideal world, someone like Min-jae would be an excellent option for Al-Nassr, given their defensive weaknesses last time around.

At this stage, a deal is looking increasingly unlikely, but you never know.

CB: Inigo Martinez

With Aymeric Laporte potentially on his way out of the club, Al-Nassr have managed to secure his replacement.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 34-year-old will terminate his contract with Barcelona to facilitate his move to Saudi Arabia.

Martinez was somewhat of an unsung hero for Hansi Flick’s side as he played a key role in their La Liga-winning campaign.

LB: Nawaf Al-Boushal

The Saudi full-back enjoyed a productive season last time around, producing nine goal contributions on 30 league appearances.

With Al-Nassr not in the market for a new left-back, Al-Boushal should retain his starting spot.

CM: Marcelo Brozovic

Brozovic will play at the base of midfield and break things up in the middle of the park.

Since joining Al-Nassr back in 2023 from Inter Milan, the 32-year-old has been a consistent starter and will no doubt have a crucial role to play this season.

CM: Bernardo Silva

Now entering the final 12 months of his contract with Manchester City, the exit rumours surrounding Silva are starting to pick up.

The 30-year-old has consistently been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and Al-Nassr are supposedly among the clubs interested.

In June, Silva confirmed his plans to remain in Manchester for the 2025-26 campaign, but a big paycheque from Al-Nassr could potentially change his stance.

RM: Mason Greenwood

After scoring 21 league goals for Marseille last season, Greenwood has been linked with a move to Al-Nassr.

However, to get him out of France, Marseille are reportedly demanding a transfer fee of £85million.

CAM: Joao Felix

Chelsea managed to bank £43.7million when selling the Portuguese international to Al-Nassr last month.

The 25-year-old has struggled to find much consistency of late and he’ll be hoping that a fresh start in the Middle East can rejuvenate his career.

“I think it was a better option for João to go to Saudi Arabia rather than play in the Portuguese league,” Ronaldo told reporters when discussing the transfer.

“Considering the stars, the players, and the level of competitiveness, I believe it was a good choice for him.

“Even though he’s not playing in the Champions League and some say he’s too young to play in Saudi Arabia, I think it was a very good decision on his part.”

LM: Sadio Mane

While Mane is no longer at the very peak of his powers, he still ranks among the best players in the Saudi Pro League.

The 33-year-old scored 18 goals and provided 14 assists last season across all competitions and will no doubt have a key role to play in 2025-26.

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo

With Jhon Duran now out on loan with Fenerbahce, Ronaldo is set to be the focal point of Al-Nassr’s attack once again.

The 40-year-old still looks sharp in the final third and will be looking to add yet another Golden Boot to his vast collection.

Since arriving in January 2023, he’s scored 99 goals in 111 games, but hasn’t been able to get his hands on any major trophies.

With Al-Nassr potentially lining up with this XI, he’ll be hoping to end the trophy drought this season.

READ NEXT: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo lead the greatest millennial XI – football’s best-ever generation?

TRY A QUIZ: The Ultimate Cristiano Ronaldo Quiz: 30 tricky questions on the Real Madrid & Man Utd icon