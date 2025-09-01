Forget Liverpool vs Arsenal. Forget even Liverpool vs Newcastle in the terse, ongoing negotiations for Alexander Isak. This summer’s real battle was Luke Edwards vs Indykaila.

Sit down and grab yourself a cuppa. This one is almost as long and convoluted as the Isak transfer saka itself.

We have to go back to early February for the start of this saga, when @indykaila tweeted:

“Michael Edwards the chief executive of football at Liverpool Football Club has told Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group that Alexander Isak is the player to lead Liverpool number 9 role in years to come. “We understand Michael Edwards & Richard Hughes who overseen the club transfers are not afraid to spend £100m plus on who they believe will be the best number 9 in world football in the near future. “Darwin Núñez is expected to leave the club for around £60m – £70m in the summer and the funds could be used for Alexander Isak. “Watch this space #Liverpool fans”

The important context if you’re less terminally online (more power to you), is that at the time that account was regarded more or less as a joke account, a kind of parody of the desperate ITK accounts that are inescapable on Elon Musk’s ever-less-usable X.

There was a brief tet-a-tet with The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards a couple of weeks later regarding Isak’s contract situation on Tyneside:

💯 he has rejected the latest contract offer. Our sources at @LFC & @NUFC are very trustworthy — indykaila News (@indykaila) February 19, 2025

But somewhere along the way, @Indykaila somehow morphed from a Liverpool-focused parody account into something like a genuine ITK. Out of the blue, he started getting things right.

Things reached surreal new heights when David Ornstein – social media’s doyen of reliable transfer reporting – credited @Indykaila for being the first to report Manchester United’s interest in Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba.

Long before Isak to Liverpool started gaining traction in the respectable world of the broadsheet journalists, it appears that @Indykaila was actually there first.

And it was like a dog with a bone with that particular story. Throughout the summer, the account was involved in some pretty funny back-and-forths with Edwards, who adamantly and consistently reported that his sources insisted Isak wouldn’t be going anywhere.

Brother. I’m just kid who works in KFC 🙌 — indykaila News (@indykaila) July 15, 2025

What time Luke? So i can set my ⏰ — indykaila News (@indykaila) July 20, 2025

Firstly we keep records off all our information with our sources. Full disclosure. ‘Supplements your KFC wages’ Don’t be them type of people when you look down on people working at KFC 🙌 It’s not a good look on you. Forget if i work at KFC or not. That don’t matter — indykaila News (@indykaila) July 20, 2025

You got to understand squad harmony is more important than any player. It’s the most important part to any person with basic understanding of the game. Luckily Eddie Howe has… — indykaila News (@indykaila) August 10, 2025

The battle lines were drawn, and the Isak saga continued to bubble away until it finally reached an impasse in the hours after Liverpool’s victory over Arsenal.

At 21:33 on August 31st, the penultimate night of the transfer window, Edwards posted:

“🚨EXCLUSIVE Newcastle will finally consider selling Alexander Isak if Liverpool bid £130m #nufc #lfc” with a full story published in The Telegraph.

“I’m told this evening that it’s £130m or no deal. Let’s see what Liverpool come up with. Imagine if PIF sell him for less,” he continued in follow-up tweets.

“I think this is a terrible mistake if Newcastle do it. It is not certain they will do it but if they do, it’s on PIF. They took control and they will have capitulated. The ramifications will be felt for a long time to come. They aren’t definitely going to sell. Nothing is certain at all. Let’s see what happens tomorrow.”

Indykaila couldn’t resist stirring the pot by referencing one of Edwards’ tweets from way back in July (mentioned above):

Complete rubbish. Thanks for coming. https://t.co/F4dTHluwCA — indykaila News (@indykaila) August 31, 2025

At the time of writing, it’s gained 15,000 ‘likes’ on X.

Shortly after the stroke of midnight, the news that Liverpool fans have been waiting for all summer finally dropped:

🚨EXCLUSIVE Newcastle have agreed £130m sale of isak to Liverpool. https://t.co/Zal1ePAU7M — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) August 31, 2025

Edwards posted that at 12:08 and again at 12:10.

To be fair to Edwards, he has the timestamps on his side. Fabrizio Romano was there at 12:12, evidently with one of his trademark crap photoshops ready to go, while Ornstein posted an article confirming the news at 12:15.

Neither Ornstein nor Romano attempted to claim the story as an exclusive, but Ben Jacobs of GiveMeSport and talkSPORT did, much to the ire of Edwards:

Ben, on a story of this magnitude and given it was me who broke the story, can you not, for once, credit the journalist who was responsible for it. I understand what you do but this is out of order. You also got the fee wrong. https://t.co/zNLD2rXxu9 — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) August 31, 2025

However, it should also be noted that, at 11:49 – 19 minutes before Edwards’ exclusive tweet – Indykaila posted a graphic, seemingly confirming the news, of Isak’s trademark thumb celebration alongside the Liverpool badge.

Four minutes later, the account further teased the impending news with a short clip of Spanish presenter Josep Pedrerol and his famous ‘Tic Tac’ clip around Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid.

At 12:16, eight minutes after the news officially broke, Indykaila posted with a link to their CaughtOffside story published on Thursday:

“Make sure you never forget who reported the £130m Alexander Isak’s bid on Thursday night “Everything else was noise in between. Talks were at ownership level “There will be reporters trying to take credit for our story “The streets will never forget ❤️”

Liverpool fans, meanwhile, could not help trudging up some of Edwards’ most bullish tweets from August:

I stand by every word of this article and we shall see who is right on September 1st. Isak has been told he’s not for sale by the board. He’s thrown a strop and wants to force his way out. Why do you think he’s not involved. That’s where things are #nufc #lfc https://t.co/q7Be7ywuqv

— Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) August 9, 2025

So, to make this simple for simpletons, there is no chance he will be allowed to leave. The board told him he’s not for sale. His behaviour has forced them to contemplate the terms of what it would take for them to sell. Those terms are nowhere near being matched. The deadlock… — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) August 10, 2025

If you are reading Newcastle’s statement tonight and still think there is a chance Alexander Isak will be joining Liverpool this summer, good luck to you. You’re going to need it. I’ve been trying to tell you all summer what the situation was. Some of you didn’t want to listen… — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) August 19, 2025

You ok hun? You’re on my list. Been very chirpy all summer. See you on September 1st. Like I said I would a long time ago. Don’t go hiding now. — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) August 19, 2025

“As a high-ranking Liverpool official said this summer, if you want to know what is really happening at Newcastle United read Luke Edwards in the Telegraph,” Edwards posted after the saga was finally concluded. “I was flattered. I only ever report what I’m told and learn. “I was wrong to say that Alexander Isak would not be sold this summer. But that was my information at the time. It was steadfast. “But things change, situations alter, people move in a different direction and I have to try and keep up with them. “When the time came, I broke the exclusive story that Newcastle had agreed a £130m deal to sell Isak to Liverpool. Forget the rest who pretend they did, they didn’t. Yes this is a boast post.”

Edwards’ full statement is worth a read.

Finally, we can’t help but include some hilarious bits of forgotten Indykaila vs Luke Edwards lore that our advanced Twitter search brought up:

Very sad people. Ignore them

— indykaila News (@indykaila) June 13, 2022

This is a bit disrespectful to me. — indykaila News (@indykaila) January 25, 2021

@LukeEdwardsTele I heard your interview on @bbc5live and impressive stuff,#NUFC have clear agenda with you.They don’t want to hear the truth — indykaila News (@indykaila) May 2, 2013

