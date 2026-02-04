While the January transfer window has now shut, several high-profile stars are still available on the free agent market.

Whether they’ve recently suffered a nasty injury or are simply waiting for the right opportunity to come along, there are plenty of reasons why players end up without a club.

We’ve taken a closer look at the free agent market and have compiled this XI.

GK: Vicente Guaita

The former Crystal Palace goalkeeper was released by Parma earlier this season after just two months at the club.

Aged 39, he’s no longer in his prime, but is still more than capable of doing a job for a top division side that’s short of a goalkeeper.

RB: Serge Aurier

Aurier was recently released by Iranian club Persepolis after spending the last several months suspended from all football activities.

His six-month ban was issued in August after the club discovered he had Hepatitis B while conducting medical tests.

CB: Kurt Zouma

Zouma left West Ham over the summer to join Romanian side CFR Cluj.

However, despite initially signing a two-year contract with the club, his deal was terminated by mutual consent after making just four appearances.

CB: Sergio Ramos

Following a short stint in Mexico, Ramos left Monterrey in December and is keen to return to Europe.

He’s now being heavily linked with a return to Sevilla, where he’s previously had two stints.

It’s also been reported that the 39-year-old still dreams of representing Spain again, with the 2026 World Cup firmly on his mind. If so, let’s hope Eric Dier makes the England squad.

LB: Juan Bernat

The former PSG star has been on the free agent pile since leaving Getafe last year.

Aged 32, he is one of the youngest players on this list and will surely be itching to get back in the game.

CM: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Since his release from Besiktas, Oxlade-Chamberlain has been training with Arsenal in order to keep up his fitness.

While a number of Championship clubs have tried to sign him in recent months, he’s now being heavily linked with a move to Celtic.

“I do, I genuinely do (like him),” Celtic boss Martin O’Neill recently said when quizzed on the transfer rumours.

“He’s trained at Arsenal for some time. I’ve spoken to him, but I’m sure he has plenty of options, maybe close to London.

“I’d be very interested in doing it. I’m surprised no one has taken him up. He’s telling me he’s not got match fitness but he’s trained with Arsenal for some considerable time.”

CM: James Rodriguez

The 34-year-old is currently in talks with MLS side Minnesota United.

Rodriguez has been without a club since leaving Mexican side Leon last year, but now seems to be heading to the United States. He’d be the ultimate luxury signing.

CM: Jesse Lingard

According to reports, West Ham have been offered the chance to sign Lingard, who has been without a club since December.

By all accounts, the 33-year-old enjoyed his stint in South Korea with FC Seoul, but is now ready to move home.

RW: Raheem Sterling

Sterling cancelled his contract early with Chelsea, allowing him to move elsewhere on a free transfer.

There’s currently plenty of interest in the 31-year-old, both domestically and abroad.

ST: Michail Antonio

Antonio was recently training with Championship side Leicester City but wasn’t offered a contract after picking up a minor injury.

The 35-year-old hasn’t played a professional match since his horrific car crash in December 2024, which nearly cost him his life.

With many EFL clubs still in need of a new striker, we wouldn’t be surprised if he gets an offer from elsewhere in the coming weeks.

LW: Dimitri Payet

Another former West Ham player without a club is Payet.

The Frenchman most recently played for Brazilian side Vasco da Gama, but had his contract terminated by mutual consent last summer.

He’s since being recovering from a knee problem and it remains to be seen where the 38-year-old will pop up next. He was some player, back in the day.

