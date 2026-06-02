Arne Slot is out of work after being sacked by Liverpool and it’s fair to say his reputation has taken a hit since this time last year – but where will he land next?

A year after winning the Premier League title in his debut season with Liverpool, Slot has been sent packing after suffering 20 defeats across all competitions in 2025-26.

Finishing fifth and securing Champions League football for next season wasn’t enough in Liverpool’s eyes to stick with Slot, especially after they backed him so heavily last summer.

Now, the Dutchman is on the job market for anyone looking for a new manager. Will he be back in work soon or take a break?

Either way, here are some jobs that Slot could be in the conversation for.

Netherlands

Ronald Koeman’s contract with the Dutch national team will be up after the World Cup, so if Slot fancies a move into international management, he could have a chance of leading his country.

Netherlands haven’t had a foreign manager since 1978, so Slot will immediately stand out among their options if they want to replace Koeman with another Dutchman.

If Slot was to take the Netherlands job, it would give him a chance to keep working with Virgil van Dijk, Jeremie Frimpong, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo.

Gravenberch was a player who developed hugely under Slot, at least in their first year working together, while he was also noticeably loyal to Gakpo.

AC Milan

It didn’t take long after Slot’s sacking by Liverpool for rumours to spring up linking him with the AC Milan job.

One of the biggest vacancies in European football right now, the Milan job is available after they sacked Massimiliano Allegri – along with a whole cast of directors – after missing out on Champions League football for the second season in a row.

Sacha Tavolieri named Slot as the supposed ‘leading candidate’ for Milan less than an hour and a half after his sacking was announced on Saturday.

Slot has won exactly half of his previous clashes with Italian teams, including once against Milan and once against their rivals Inter.

If he was to take the Milan job, he’d probably have to transform them tactically, away from Allegri’s 3-5-2 and towards a back four.

Bayer Leverkusen

One option that could be intertwined with Liverpool’s own future would be for Slot to take the Bayer Leverkusen job.

It isn’t officially vacant at the moment, with Kasper Hjulmand under contract for another year, but Leverkusen are actively looking to replace him.

And one of their top candidates was Andoni Iraola, who ironically now looks likely to replace Slot at Liverpool.

With options falling from their grasp, Leverkusen may need to broaden their search – and that’s where Slot could come in.

Last year, when replacing Xabi Alonso, they took a Dutch manager whose stock had fallen in the Premier League, but Erik ten Hag didn’t last long there.

No matter how the season just gone panned out, Slot was a better manager in the Premier League than Ten Hag and thus could be worth considering.

Al-Nassr

It’s not uncommon for managers to see the Saudi Pro League as a relaunching platform these days – see ex-Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers at Al-Qadsiah – although it remains to be seen if Slot would fancy something similar.

Al-Nassr are on the hunt for a new manager after finally winning the league, since Jorge Jesus couldn’t be convinced to stay any longer.

Slot could get the chance to work with Cristiano Ronaldo by going to Al-Nassr, as well as former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane (whose time at Anfield didn’t align with his own).

Newcastle United

If Slot is to get another chance in the Premier League, he may have to be patient. The only clubs currently with vacancies are Manchester City – who are ready to announce Enzo Maresca – and Crystal Palace.

But with Palace looking at Pierre Sage, Slot may have to bide his time.

One job that could be worth keeping an eye on is the Newcastle one. Many believe Eddie Howe has taken the club as far as he can, although the word is they remain committed to him for the new season.

If Howe can’t rise above the pressure, though, Newcastle will need to turn to someone to take them in a new direction.

Slot might just have the ideals that they’re looking for with his preferred style of play, if he can implement it successfully.

Feyenoord

Another one Slot may have to wait for, but retracing his steps to Feyenoord might not be the worst idea.

Feyenoord currently have Robin van Persie as their manager and he’s set to be in charge for at least another year.

But with a win rate of more than 65% from his three years in charge before leaving for Liverpool, and an Eredivisie title along the way, Slot would surely be well received by Feyenoord if the chance to return arose.

Other options for an Eredivisie return are sparse. Ajax have a vacancy but are heavily linked with ex-Girona boss Michel, for example, while Peter Bosz still has a contract until 2028 with PSV.

Thus, Van Persie will have to deliver results after guiding Feyenoord to second place – but 19 points behind PSV – this season.

Not many of the players Slot worked with for Feyenoord before are still there, but you can’t imagine him closing the door on his old club.

READ MORE: The shocking Premier League that shows why Liverpool had to sack Arne Slot

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