6 ballers who could make their international debut in the international break

Immensely talented ballers from England, Brazil and France are all in with a chance of earning full international honours in the first international break of the 2024-25 season.

It feels like only yesterday we were firmly glued to our television sets for three daily helpings of EURO 2024 and Olympics action with a helping of Copa America on the side, but already we’re back in international mode with all focus on qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

New managers, new players, new eras galore, here are six brilliant footballers who could be in line for their first senior international caps over the break.

Angel Gomes

The youngest player to debut for Manchester United since Duncan Edwards in 1963 and the first player born in the 2000s to appear in the Premier League, Gomes couldn’t live up to his wonderkid status at the Theatre of Dreams but absolutely has done since flying the nest and heading to Lille.

Having won the 2017 under-17 World Cup and the 2023 under-21 European Championship, Gomes has serious Three Lions pedigree, but has been overlooked until now. Lee Carsley has called him up after giving him such an important role in his under-21 side and will no doubt be desperate to give him his senior cap.

In his first press conference as interim boss, Carsley described the 24-year-old as ‘technically and tactically excellent’, adding: “I think he’s a player that people are going to really be excited to see.”

Michael Olise

After a blinding season with Crystal Palace which saw him earn a move to Bayern Munich, we were all a little surprised to see Michael Olise left out of Didier Deschamps’ France squad for EURO 2024.

He instead went to the Olympics in Paris, winning a silver medal, and has now been called up to Deschamps’ squad in the first break of the new season. It looks like any hope of him ever representing England is finally about to be washed away for good

Estevao

Nicknamed ‘Messinho’, if you haven’t already heard of Estevao Willian, you absolutely will have done soon enough. He’s been called up to the Brazil national team for the first time for games against Ecuador and Paraguay and, at just 17, is following in the footsteps of Endrick by bursting onto the scene at Palmeiras.

Having found his stride on the right flank, Estevao has been imperious for the Brazilian side since Endrick left for Real Madrid and looks every bit a world-beater. Hopefully we get to see him make his Selecao debut imminently, before his already-arranged transfer to Chelsea next summer.

Yep, they’ve signed another player.

Morgan Gibbs-White

It feels quite bizarre considering how good he’s been for so long now for Nottingham Forest, but an England cap has somehow evaded Gibbs-White.

Another key asset for Carsley in the under-21 European Championship triumph, it’s no surprise that the interim boss has called upon the 24-year-old, who seems to be getting better and better. We’d be very surprised if he doesn’t earn the first of many caps in England’s upcoming camp.

Noni Madueke

Despite only being interim manager, Carsley has wasted no time in freshening up the England squad with one eye on the 2026 World Cup. Madueke has had to be patient at Chelsea, but has enjoyed a strong start to the season and fired in a hat-trick against Wolves.

Whether or not he was going to be picked regardless of that hat-trick, we don’t know. What we are sure of, though, is that the 22-year-old can certainly breathe new life into England’s forward line.

Whether or not he was going to be picked regardless of that hat-trick, we don't know. What we are sure of, though, is that the 22-year-old can certainly breathe new life into England's forward line.

Angelo Stiller

Julian Nagelsmann is still in the process of rebuilding the German national team and he’s turned to yet another talented young midfielder in the country’s ranks to do so, with there being a Toni Kroos-sized hole to fill in his squad.

Stiller plays his football at VfB Stuttgart and proved integral to their impressive, second-placed finish in the 2023-24 Bundesliga with his performances from the base of their midfield. The 23-year-old passes the ball with conviction and progresses the game with his high volume of work in the opposition half and towards the final third.

Remember the name; he’ll quietly become key for Die Mannschaft.