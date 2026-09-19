The Ballon d’Or ballot closes soon and some of the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal are determined to push for every last vote…

This year’s award is set to be one of the most open for some time, with worthy contenders but no obvious winner.

Some stars have shone individually; others have stood out amid team achievements. No one has really done both, leaving the Ballon d’Or up for grabs.

And here’s how the favourites are attempting to sway the voters…

Kylian Mbappe

The France star is perhaps the one pushing his case hardest for a prize he is yet to win.

Mbappe has had a productive year personally, if not collectively for Real Madrid or France, so he’s happy to talk to anyone who’ll give him a platform to remind us of his individual achievements.

“Being the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history, surpassing all the greatest legends in history, in the most important tournament that sport has ever created, is breathtaking,” he told France Football, not coincidentally the publication that birthed the Ballon d’Or.

“Finishing as top scorer in all the major competitions, where all the best players in the world compete, is significant. I don’t know if it’s ever been achieved before. I believe history should always be recognized.

“Of course, there’s the team aspect, that’s important. Football is a team sport. But it’s an individual trophy. And my understanding of the Ballon d’Or is that of the Messi and Ronaldo era. It’s never given to standard players, but to exceptional players. And I think I’ve done different things this year.”

Mbappe is right on one thing: the team aspect is important. Especially in a World Cup year. Three of the last four winners immediately after World Cup finals were not world champions, but Luka Modric in 2018 and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2014 at least both won the Champions League.

Only four of the previous 19 Ballon d’Or winners failed win any of the Champions League, World Cup, European Championship or Copa America in that year.

Mbappe won nothing in 2026 with Real Madrid or France.

Jose Mourinho understood the mission when he returned to Real this summer: help get the Ballon d’Or back to the Bernabeu for the first time since 2022, especially with the club tied with Barcelona on 12 for victors.

“The best player in the world doesn’t necessarily have to be from PSG or Spain,” said Mourinho. “We know who made history on an individual level this summer.”

Indeed. We already know how important the Ballon d’Or is to Real Madrid, if only from how they saw their arse in 2024 when Rodri beat Vinicius Jr to the award. Expect the PR machine to go into overdrive in the 10 days to the voting deadline.

Lamine Yamal

Like Mbappe, Yamal isn’t afraid to speak up for himself. And the Barcelona youngster acknowledges his Real rival, but Yamal has the team honours Mbappe does not, having won the World Cup and La Liga.

“Who would I give it to? The best in the world,” Yamal told Movistar. “Who are they going to give it to? That’s a very long discussion.

“I honestly think that maybe there are two of us who are the best in the world. And I think I deserve it this year because of what I’ve won.

“Because for me, Mbappe and I are the two best in the world. For me, it’s very clear, and everyone who watches the games knows it.”

That may be true, and having a World Cup winner’s medal to campaign with is certainly a boon for Yamal.

But how pivotal was Yamal really to Spain’s triumph? He shone sporadically at the World Cup having arrived there still finding his fitness, but some team-mates can claim to be more important.

Like…

Rodri

Winning the Golden Ball as a World Cup-winning captain certainly gives Rodri a Ballon d’Or glow up. But his club season was something of a bust with Manchester City.

In any case, Rodri doesn’t seem too fussed about the Ballon d’Or.

For starters, he already has one in 2024 that melted heads in Madrid. So, evidently, he sees no need to strive for another, especially when he can cosy up to his new besties in Barcelona. Even if it seems like it’s through slightly gritted teeth.

“What does the Ballon d’Or measure? Individual performance, the season? We’re all drawn to individual titles, but I think that a 19-year-old who has been able to win what Lamine has won is impressive; it already speaks to his stature as a player,” Rodri told Mundo Deportivo.

“The club has chosen to back Lamine. They say he’s the player most deserving of the award, and that’s completely legitimate. I hope that a Spanish player wins.”

Harry Kane

The Ballon d’Or favourite is not Mbappe nor either of the Spaniards. The bookies fancy Kane.

Kane won the domestic Double with Bayern Munich, reached the Champions League semi-finals and captained England to third place at the World Cup.

He also won the European Golden Shoe and claimed the Bundesliga’s top scorer award for a third successive season with 36 goals. In total, Kane scored 73 competitive goals for club and country.

Typically, Kane is taking a more humble approach than Mbappe or Yamal and letting the numbers speak for themselves.

“I am extremely proud to put in the season that I did last year,” he said earlier in the summer. “The Ballon d’Or is as big as it gets from an individual point of view. Obviously it would be amazing if it were to happen.”

Perhaps Kane can afford to be as modest given his status as favourite. And why speak for yourself when your team-mates will do it for you?

If our team could vote, the result would be clear. 👑 @HKane #ballondor pic.twitter.com/1TsbxKIjBs — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) September 10, 2026

You can understand Bayern pushing for Kane given the club haven’t had a Ballon d’Or winner since Karl-Heinz Rummenigge 45 years ago. And they are probably still seething over Robert Lewandowski being robbed by the ‘rona in 2020.

Honorary president Uli Hoeness is also speaking up for Kane… while trashing some of his rivals.

“He absolutely deserves it. And I hope he wins it.

“Harry had an outstanding season across all competitions. If he doesn’t deserve it this year, then when will he?

“Mbappe? Real Madrid didn’t win a single title – and we won two.

“I think giving Messi the Ballon d’Or for a ninth time would be nonsense.”

Lionel Messi

Messi, like Kane, is letting others promote his cause. And there are few more powerful lobbyists than David Beckham, who is backing Messi over countryman Kane.

“I think when you see him do things like this tonight, when you see him have the World Cup that he’s had, it’s not luck that he’s being considered for the Ballon d’Or again,” said Beckham on Wednesday. “It’s not luck because he was probably the best player in the tournament. He had an incredible year last year.

“He came into that tournament in the World Cup, and like you’ve just said, 39 years old, to affect a World Cup and every game the way he did. That’s special. There’s no one at 39 who is doing that and doing it at that level. So he deserves to be considered for the Ballon d’Or. In my opinion, he should win it.”

The things Messi was doing on Wednesday night helped Inter Miami win the Campeones Cup. Which now you can say you’ve heard of.

Messi, of course, was outstanding in dragging Argentina to the final. And he was as inspirational as you would expect in guiding Inter Miami to the MLS Cup. But… lads, it’s MLS.

READ NEXT: The definitive 2026 Ballon d’Or Power Rankings after 30-man shortlist announced



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every male footballer to win the Ballon d’Or?

