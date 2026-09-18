We’re still waiting to see who will win the 2026 Ballon d’Or, with Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe among the top contenders in a wide-open race.

But we can already look ahead to the 2027 Ballon d’Or after the start of the 2026-27 campaign, in which superstar names from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City have made excellent starts.

All of the football that contributes to this year’s Ballon d’Or has already been played. Everything from this new season technically counts to next year’s award – so we can start making early judgements of who looks

Here’s our early power rankings for the 2026-27 Ballon d’Or:

10. Donyell Malen

It was only a couple of years back that Ademola Lookman managed to get himself on the Ballon d’Or shortlist, after scoring a hat-trick in a European final.

Gian Piero Gasperini has a knack for getting the best out of forwards, from Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel and Mateo Retegui at Atalanta to Diego Milito at Genoa back in the day.

The veteran Italian coach struggled to get a tune out of Evan Ferguson and Artem Dovbyk last season at Roma, but January signing Donyell Malen looks like his latest success story.

The Netherlands international struggled to make an impact at Aston Villa, but he’s been a revelation for the Giallorossi, averaging a goal every 96 minutes under the tutelage of Gasperini. One of the most prolific strikers in Europe in 2026.

There’s a lot of football yet to be played, but they could be on for a special season. Roma are back in the Champions League, have four wins out of four in Serie A, and Malen leads the Cappocannoniere race with six goals already. Watch this space.

9. Igor Matanovic

Let’s be clear. A Freiburg striker is not winning the Ballon d’Or any time soon.

But at this early stage of the season, we’re going for a purely merit-based ranking and giving a special mention to a player who has started the season in blinding form.

The Croatian striker has produced three superb individual displays as Freiburg top the table with three wins out of three – a goal and an assist against Werder Bremen, a man of the match display against Paderborn, and a brace against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Things will inevitably level out, but for now Matanovic stands as WhoScored’s highest-rated player across Europe’s five major leagues ahead of the likes of Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe.

Keep this up, and the 23-year-old could earn a mega-money move to a European giant and a place on next year’s shortlist.

8. Jude Bellingham

You’ll notice Rodri’s name absent from this list.

We maintain that he’s the best midfielder on the planet, and he’s seamlessly slotted in at Barcelona and made them look even better, but our logic is that if the Catalan club go on to achieve great things this season, it won’t be him getting the individual accolades.

Which is probably fair enough, when you consider what their forwards are doing.

You could make a similar argument against Bellingham. If Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid win La Liga, or the Champions League, then you know who’ll be the frontrunner. He’s made no secret of his belief that he deserves it.

But Bellingham is a bit flashier than Rodri, has made some eye-catching contributions already, and Mourinho appears to understand the best use for him. Winning the thing is probably beyond him, but a podium placing isn’t out of the question if Los Blancos achieve something special.

7. Martin Odegaard

Arsenal were outstanding last season, a penalty shootout away from being the European champions, and yet nobody is earnestly discussing any of their individuals for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

That’s because they didn’t really have any outstanding candidates, with their strength all about the collective ethos instilled by Mikel Arteta. Declan Rice was probably the closest thing to a standout, but he’s miles off being in the conversation.

Next year could be different. Arsenal still look like one of the best teams in Europe, only a bit more free to express themselves after getting the monkey off their back.

A word for their club captain, who has started the new season in scintillating form. He’s already quadrupled his tally of goals from last season.

6. Kvicha Kvaratshkelia

Like Arsenal, it’s difficult to choose one name when it comes to PSG.

They possess excellence in almost every area of the pitch, evidenced by their record nine nominees for this year’s Ballon d’Or. Of Luis Enrique’s Gala XI, it’s only the goalkeeper and right-sided forward missing from the shortlist.

Kvara might’ve had a genuine shot this year had it been a World Cup year. Not to mention a World Cup in which most of the world’s biggest stars delivered.

In a non-tournament year, he could genuinely do it. But the dazzlingly entertaining Georgian winger will need to repeat his exploits on the biggest European nights. Doing it all over again is a big ask.

5. Erling Haaland

So far, so Haaland.

After breaking America in the summer, the big Norwegian has continued where he left off. Top of the Premier League scoring charts, two goals in the Champions League, a match-winner in the Manchester derby. Same as ever.

Our only real doubt is whether Enzo Maresca’s new-look Manchester City will provide him with a serious platform to properly compete for it. But the early signs are promising(-ish).

4. Harry Kane

Kane would have wrapped up this year’s Ballon d’Or were it not for the World Cup opening up the race somewhat.

Talking individual achievements in the 2025-26 European season, no one could really hold a candle to Kane, who won a domestic treble and was streets ahead of the competition when it came to goals scored.

It’s the Kvaratskhelia scenario all over again. Do that again and the award is surely his. Easier said than done.

So far it’s been a relatively slow start for Vincent Kompany’s Bundesliga champions, who are not yet firing on all cylinders as they were last season. The England captain already has some catching up to do, but a goal and an assist in each of his last two appearances is evidence he won’t be going anywhere.

3. Lamine Yamal

What can you say about a teenager who has already won a European Championship and World Cup?

One who is already among Barcelona’s best players, a key man under Hansi Flick as they’ve claimed back-to-back La Liga titles?

The scary thing is that all the evidence from early in this season is that Yamal looks like taking the biggest leap forward of his career to date. Just eight goals and four assists so far, in seven matches.

The comparisons with a certain someone are becoming unavoidable.

2. Kylian Mbappe

“I really want the Ballon d’Or to return to Real Madrid,” Mbappe recently told Diario AS.

“It needs to come back to the Bernabeu, to the Madridistas, to return for all those people and give them something to be excited about. They deserve it more than anyone.”

He, and Real Madrid, are certainly pushing his candidacy for this year’s award. They’re like a dog with a bone. We simply do not agree he did enough last season.

This year might be different. He’s continuing to score goals at a ridiculous rate, pushing for another European Golden Shoe, but this year Jose Mourinho might just have built foundations for him to challenge for the biggest trophies. Let’s see.

1. Raphinha

The Brazilian doesn’t quite have the profile of some of the other names on this list, and there’s a selflessness to his game that might just harm his chances in the long run.

He’d have scored in every single game this season if he didn’t allow Lamine Yamal to take a penalty against Levante.

But what he’s been doing so far this season is quite simply outrageous. Off the charts. Eleven goals, three assists; a goal contribution every 39 minutes.

His reinvention as a centre-forward reminds us of the last guy who won it. Not only is he finishing chances, but he works with a tireless intensity, leads from the front, and makes the team as a whole that much better.

Raphinha’s absolutely thriving as a striker. We love to see it.

READ NEXT: The definitive 2026 Ballon d’Or Power Rankings after 30-man shortlist announced



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