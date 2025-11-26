Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have defined their generation, but who will take their mantle as the best duo over the next decade?

Many have tipped Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to fill that role, although Barcelona star Raphinha has a different duo in mind.

During a recent interview, the Brazilian named the two players he thinks will dominate world football over the next decade.

Lamine Yamal

Unsurprisingly, Raphinha named Yamal as one of the players he thinks will dominate the next decade.

The Barcelona teenager already has over 140 professional appearances under his belt and for some, is already the best player in the world.

Indeed, at the same age, Messi was only on the fringe of the Barcelona XI and hadn’t yet established himself as one of the best in the world.

While Raphinha thinks that Yamal will become the best in the world, like Messi and Ronaldo, he thinks the Spaniard’s technique is more similar to Neymar.

“I see him more like Neymar,” Raphinha said in an interview last year.

“The dribbles, how quickly he thinks to dribble. When you think you can steal the ball from him, he does something you have never seen in your life.”

Estevao

Just like our friends at TeamTalk, the other player Raphinha predicted to become the best in the world is Estevao.

“To me they are two players of a spectacular level,” the Brazilian said about Estevao and Yamal.

“I think that in the coming years, the next many years of their career, they’ll be the best players in the world.

“I’m sure of this because I work with Lamine [Yamal] at the club and with Estevao in the national team and to me, they’re two tremendous talents. Being at the top depends a lot more on them than anything else.

“I’m sure they’re on the right path to be the best at their positions, at their clubs, at their national teams. I try to help them with the experience I have, but I’m sure their talents will fly for many years.”

Estevao made a name for himself with Palmeiras in Brazil and since moving to Chelsea over the summer, has been proving himself at the top level.

While Raphinha thinks both youngsters are going to the top, he’s reminded people of their age and their need to protect both players.

“Estevao and Lamine are kids compared to us.. Don’t remind me,” Raphinha added.

“They are two kids who possess incredible talent, something extraordinary, and they are still in the process of development. I think they have a lot to grow in within football and also on the human level, but the talent they possess is something supernatural.

“To be able to enjoy a match with two players of this quality, one from each team, that will be a unique moment,

