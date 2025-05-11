Barcelona and Real Madrid are two of the biggest football clubs in the world, with both regularly signing some of the best players in the world.

New-era stars like Lamine Yamal and Jude Bellingham are following in the footsteps of the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at their respective clubs.

The Spanish giants have two of the biggest fanbases in the world, and with those come some celebrity supporters, some of which we have taken a look into.

Jennifer Lopez

While some celebrities are seen at one match and branded a fan of a side, Lopez has attended Real Madrid games on multiple occasions.

It would not seem a friendly match between Real Madrid and… Everton, would be attended by many who didn’t actually care about the Spanish club.

Afterwards, Lopez took photos with some of Real’s stars, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

Pau Gasol

Spanish basketball star Gasol was born in Barcelona and played for their basketball side before making the switch to the NBA.

Having grown up a fan, he’s now on hand to help grow the brand of Barcelona – both in basketball and football – as an ambassador for the club in the United States, where their fanbase is growing.

Fernando Alonso

The most successful Spanish driver in the history of Formula One, Alonso was born in Oviedo, but has suggested split allegiances swing more the way of Real Madrid.

“I was born in Oviedo, I’m an Oviedo fan, but a little more towards Real Madrid. If I were a footballer, then I would like to play for Real Madrid, the team I support and love,” he said.

Alonso has since stated he was “born to be a Real Madrid supporter” after becoming an honorary member of the club.

Lionel Messi

After 17 seasons at Barcelona, it’s little surprise that Messi’s heart still lies with the Blaugrana.

On the 25th anniversary of the club, which was celebrated in 2024, three years after the superstar had left the club, he stated: “First of all, to congratulate them for this 125th anniversary; to tell them I am proud to be part of this club, to be a Barcelona fan.”

Rafael Nadal

An honorary member of Real Madrid, following his support of the club for his entire life, tennis star Nadal’s ties with the club are so close that they paid tribute to him upon his retirement from his sport.

Real Madrid club president, Florentino Pérez, said: “Rafa Nadal is also a source of pride for our country and is an example of the core values of sport, with which he has forged his entire extraordinary career.”

After completing the career Grand Slam in 2010, Nadal was paraded on the Bernabeu pitch ahead of a Champions League game.

Daniel Bruhl

Spanish-German actor Bruhl, known for films such as Inglourious Basterds, Rush and Captain America: Civil War, was born in Barcelona, and having shown support for them throughout his life, seems to have passed it onto his children.

A recent Instagram post saw Bruhl wearing a Sergio Busquets shirt, with children either side of him wearing Lamine Yamal jerseys, with the caption: SEMPRE Barca.

Viggo Mortensen

Actor Mortensen, who has starred in films such as Green Book and The Lord of the Rings, is such a passionate Real Madrid fan that he feels it necessary to call them out when he deems their actions unacceptable.

After they refused to send representation to the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony, Mortensen stated: “Real Madrid, after learning that their spoiled child was not going to win the Ballon d’Or and that the child was furious and sad, said that the club [will not go] where it is not respected.

“And the decision was made to support Vinicius Jr. and his tantrum of not going to Paris for the awards ceremony.” It’s bad to lose and that’s it.

“I’m a Real Madrid fan, but I think that if the club does not go where it is not respected, it is the club’s fault for this type of stupidity, this unsportsmanlike and arrogant behavior.

“Hala Madrid always! But I’m ashamed of this.”

Bill Gates

Gates has done philanthropic work alongside Barcelona in the past. The businessman and his Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation partnered with the club in a bid to end world polio.

At the time, he said: “We have the chance to score a big win against polio, but we need loud and passionate voices to join the fight. FC Barcelona’s commitment to using sport for social good will help us rally support for vaccines and end polio once and for all.”

He has attended Barcelona games and events as a result of his partnership with the club.

Luka Doncic

LA Lakers basketball star Doncic has shown skills with his feet on occasion, likely honed during his time in Real Madrid’s basketball set-up.

Asked once about his allegiances, he stated: “Of course, you know I was there [at Real Madrid] for several years and you know, that’s my team in both basketball and soccer.”

Leganes midfielder Oscar Rodriguez Arnaiz knows Doncic from their youth, and has discussed the Slovenian basketball star’s support of Real.

“We were in the same class and, actually, we lived together as well. He is a big football fan. He’s very madridista – he really loved Real Madrid’s football team. He was definitely one of the basketball players that liked football,” he said.

Carlos Sainz

As a result of his support of Real, Formula One driver Sainz has appeared in their social content as an ambassador. His deep-seated love for the club has previously seen him refuse to sign a Barcelona shirt.

On their 120th anniversary, Sainz posted that Real were the “best football team in history”.

His father, a rally racing legend, when asked about the potential of becoming the club’s president, stated he would “always be willing to help Real Madrid,” showing the family ties with the club run deep.

