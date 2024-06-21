Ranking all of the BBC & ITV pundits at Euro 2024 from worst to best

TV punditry is a massive part of the feel and vibe of a summer tournament. A good punditry team can set the tone for the whole competition—there’s nothing worse than settling down for a big match and being presented with a lacklustre punditry team.

This summer, the BBC and ITV have called in some big guns for their respective coverage of the European Championship in Germany, and we’ve got our eye on them.

This is our ongoing and regularly updated power ranking of TV pundits at the Euros. Check back to see who’s impressing and who’s doing our bleeding nut in.

20. Joleon Lescott

Champions League player, midtable pundit. Moving on…

19. Rio Ferdinand

Nothing to do with the Euros but we can’t bring ourself to get over that cringe video of him very purposefully not stepping on the Real Madrid badge on the ground. F*cking yuck.

18. Eni Aluko

Aluko gets a lot of stick in the press and on social media. Some of it unfounded, some of it completely fair. What is not in question is that she knows her stuff, quite obviously as an ex-pro, and that a mathematical slip of the tongue is not a stick to beat anybody with.

Still, there are better pundits out there.

17. Ashley Williams

Williams is fine. He’s alright. Gets the job done. Feel like he’d be having a better time if Wales were at the tournament, but that can’t be helped.

16. Wayne Rooney

To be fair, right, Wazza is way better in the studio than anybody expected him to be. He’s not in the upper echelons of punditry—not yet—but his recent hall-of-fame playing career does lend him a certain gravitas that helps his standing in this arena. Doesn’t beat around the bush, either.

15. Graeme Souness

We’re all well accustomed to seeing Souness on our screens—you know what you’re getting with the Scotsman, and that’s very frank and perhaps slightly outdated opinions.

However, the ex-Liverpool man is bumped up a few places here for his genuine and emotional tribute to his former teammate Alan Hansen live on telly the other night.

A beautiful and heartbreaking moment of vulnerability. Fair play.

14. Frank Lampard

Haha yeah, could’ve used some of that goal-line technology when I was playing for England! Yeah, no, but seriously that was really upsetting.

Life’s good now, though, haha, yeah, I saw Cristiano with his shirt off on holiday — I just hid and put my shirt back on. No but at the end of the day he looks after himself and that’s really important as you get older.

Might just f*ck about and put Frank at the top of our punditry power ranking hahaha. Yeah, no but, in all seriousness, he’s not getting a sniff.

Gary Lineker has just absolutely bodied Frank Lampard on live TV 🤣😂 Lampards face is killing me. The fume 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cGmdAHnvjO — Slaughts_1 (@Slaughts_1) June 19, 2024

13. Joe Hart

Literally can’t focus on what the bloke is saying. His mouth is moving but our brain is just repeating, look at the state of those tattoos, look at the state of those tattoos, look at the state of those tattoos, look at the state of those tattoos, look at the state of those tattoos… etc. to infinity.

12. Karen Carney

Good solid pundit. If you’ve got 144 England caps, there’s a solid chance you understand tournament football, and Carney is no stranger to an international summer tournament. The ex-Chelsea baller is right at home in the broadcast world.

11. Christina Unkel

Not strictly a classic pundit but on the VAR analysis Unkel acts as the Peter Walton of ITV’s Euros coverage, but in a world where Peter Walton has an engaging manner of speaking and an actual personality. Good shout from ITV, bringing in the American. It’s a little bit NFL, but we don’t mind it at all.

10. David Moyes

We’re happy for Moyesy. The man needs a break, and a little summer holiday in Germany is just what the doctor ordered. Potential lifetime ban for Lucas Paqueta? Julen Lopetgui’s problem now. Auf wiedersehen, lads.

Hope he’s having a nice time in Deutschland.

9. Roy Keane

Would we go for a pint with Roy Keane? You know what? Yeah, we would. Would he go for one with us? Listen, probably not.

It feels like Roy is mellowing a little as time goes on, and that actually works in his favour in terms of punditry. Constantly bemoaning the lack of fight and desire and pride in a player or team gets a little boring, but Roy is much more than that now.

8. Rachel Corsie

Big fan of Corsie. Getting the current Scotland captain and Aston Villa centre-back on the team as a pundit is a great move, and she speaks very well.

In fact, Corsie & Moyes on Scotland duty is a pretty strong pairing—a lot of insight from people still very much involved in the game at the highest level.

7. Micah Richards

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

6. Danny Rohl

Danny Rohl is the most German man ever to German, and it’s class. A European Championship in Germany? Roll out the Rohl.

Sheffield Wednesday should change their name to Sheffield Mittwoch with this fella in charge. The slim fit, light blazer, the plain tee underneath, the unspoken absolute certainty that this man enjoys road cycling.

Fantastisch!

5. Gary Neville

Whatever you think about Gary Neville, you can’t deny he’s good at his job. The Overlap has been wildly successful since the former right-back properly stepped into the world of YouTube, and his punditry has been superb for years now.

ITV wheel G-Nev out for the big fixtures, as they should. Would love to see him on co-comms for one, though. Making noises like one of those rubber chickens with the squeakers in ’em.

4. Alan Shearer

The rare genuinely legendary ex-player who is also a superb pundit. You can say what you like about Big Al, the man knows what he’s talking about and he gets his points across clearly and concisely.

We could do with just a touch less of the constant FA Cup jokes and friendly jibes at Micah Richards’ playing career, but Shearer is still one of the very best out there.

Would 100% still back him to score a penalty if any of England’s games go to a shootout, too.

3. Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas knows his sh*t. Running intellectual rings around his colleagues. Still looks in superb nick, as well. Absolutely love that he seems to pop us a pundit at every international tournament, too. The man is a specialist summer tournament pundit. That’s niche and it pleases us.

Cesc Fabregas’ punditry is levels above. ⬆️🔝 pic.twitter.com/WuXJ4375za — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) June 17, 2024

2. Thomas Frank

He’s been quite refreshing, actually, has Thomas Frank. An active Premier League manager who’s a good talker and doesn’t mind going into tactics in an accessible way.

Particularly enjoyed the Dane suggesting that if he was in charge of Georgia, he’d go mad if his players passed to anyone other than Kvicha Kvaratskhelia. Good to see that even Premier League managers aren’t above the ‘let him cook’ philosophy.

The BBC clearly love him, as they’ve got him pencilled in for a bunch of future fixtures and are advertising the fact widely.

1. Ian Wright

The GOAT, let’s be honest. No one comes close.

A national treasure to be protected at all costs. A massive, massive coup for ITV—don’t mind watching a few adverts if it means we get Wrighty in the studio. The spiritual opposite of Danny Murphy.

Straight to the top of the ranking. It’s Wrighty’s to lose.