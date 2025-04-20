Players from Arsenal, Manchester United and Real Madrid are among those to have produced scintillating backheeled assists that get everybody standing up to applaud.

Through a combination of inventiveness, speed of thought and sheer cheek, this lot imprinted themselves into our collective memories with their moments of brilliance.

We’ve identified nine such moments that outshone the goals they created and rolled our tongues back into our mouths to compile this piece.

Guti

A backheel so good we’ve previously written 1100 words about it.

READ: Guti, outrageous backheels and why unfulfilled potential doesn’t matter

Kylian Mbappe

The Messi-Neymar-Mbappe trio never really delivered on all the hype at PSG, but they still produced some jaw-dropping moments of skill in Ligue 1.

Messi netted this goal against Lens in 2023, but was for once overshadowed by the sheer cheek of Mbappe’s backheeled assist. Tastier than an almond croissant, this one.

Mesut Ozil

A backheel so good we’ve dedicated 700 gushing words to internet paper about it.

READ: Recalling Ozil in 2010 and the sexiest backheel assist you’ve never seen

Mikel Merino

Merino has done the lord’s work during his stint as Arsenal’s emergency striker, popping up with some important goals and this borderline-censorious assist for Gabriel Martinelli against Ipswich.

“Arsenal SCYTHE through Ipswich to a second!” 🎙 Gabriel Martinelli doubles Arsenal’s advantage at Portman Road 💥 pic.twitter.com/6543gCQ0Eo — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 20, 2025

Karim Benzema

Benzema has made a career out of making the ridiculous seem entirely natural and this assist against Espanyol in 2020 was a case in point.

The former Real Madrid striker nutmegged his hapless opponent and laid the ball on a silver platter for Casemiro to ram home. Beautiful.

Benzema backheel-nutmeg-assist for Casimiro goal. As you do.pic.twitter.com/NnGptwUc4B — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) June 28, 2020

Henri Lansbury

Lansbury was a Championship staple throughout the 2010s and was part of the Aston Villa squad that earned promotion in 2019.

The midfielder didn’t make much impression in the Premier League, but did produce this backheeled stunner to Jack Grealish during a League Cup tie at Crewe.

That backheel assist by Henri Lansbury! SAUCE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dSbsQSba9K — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) August 28, 2019

Juan Mata

A footballer so inventive he could’ve been related to Isambard Kingdom Brunel, Mata made hearts flutter with this backheeled flick for Manchester United in 2015.

It would’ve been rude if Chris Smalling had contrived to miss. Thankfully, Ronaldo’s second cousin slotted the ball home.

Raul Jimenez

Despite Jimenez pulling off this magician’s show-stopper against his Manchester City side in 2024, Pep Guardiola was made weak at the knees at this impetuousness.

On first, second and 65th viewing, we don’t blame him.

That assist from Raúl. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/2fdFal7Hx4 — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) October 5, 2024

Alvis Jaunzema

In a Polish match between Pogon Szczecin and Stal Mielec in 2023, Jaunzema set up teammate Ilya Shkurin with a filthy mid-air back heel assist that will take your breath away.

Surely a contender for the best assist you’ve never seen?

😵‍💫To trzeba zobaczyć z każdej strony 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/Q5Im8NWCmL — PKO BP Ekstraklasa (@_Ekstraklasa_) November 30, 2023

READ NEXT: 12 assists so good that nobody gives a sh*t about the goal: Osimhen, Isak, Messi…



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 30 players with the most assists in Premier League history?