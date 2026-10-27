Who are the best teams in the world right now?

While the Champions League is often used as the final decider of who the best team in Europe and the world is, these rankings can change much more quickly than just once a year.

Teams come into form and go out of it all the time, so who are the current 10 best teams in the world?

We’ve looked at league finishes, Champions League performances and other metrics to come up with our verdict.

10. Brighton

The project at Brighton has culminated in the perfect manager working with the perfect group of players, who can now start to look towards the very top of the Premier League table.

A 3-0 dismantling of Arsenal was the most impressive scalp in a very impressive start to the year, and that prompted serious consideration of whether they could be title contenders.

That may be a little ambitious, with five points already separating them from the top, and Fabian Hurzeler also has to balance a Conference League run. But you cannot deny Brighton are one of the best teams in Europe right now, given the way they play football.

9. Inter

Despite being knocked out by Bodø/Glimt last year, Inter are the Italian team that has consistently performed in Europe.

They reached the final in 2023 and again in 2025, and while others have come and gone, they have featured in the last nine editions of the competition.

In the league, they have won two of the last three titles and are currently top.

READ: The only 6 still unbeaten teams across Europe’s major leagues in 2026-27: Bayern, Inter…

8. Atletico Madrid

Greater than the sum of their parts has always been an accurate way to describe Diego Simeone’s Atletico.

Aside from Julian Alvarez, the team lack any real superstars, but they are still second in La Liga, only two points off Barcelona and ahead of their city rivals.

The club have declined since the peak Simeone years, but they are still a horrible opponent to face.

7. Liverpool

From a statistical perspective, Liverpool favour a death-by-a-thousand-cuts approach rather than landing knockout blows, but it looks like they are beginning to become an Iraola side. He’s a manager who usually takes a while to get his team playing how he wants.

They have a lot of positives, including a very expensively assembled front line, but they just need everyone to click at the same time.

Defensive reinforcements Jeremy Jacquet and Ronald Araujo have given the back line a much-needed facelift, but their midfield still looks a little light compared to others.

6. Manchester City

This should probably come with an asterisk but, for now, City are one of the best teams in Europe.

Enzo Maresca has slotted seamlessly into the dugout, and City spent their summer making signings for the future. Make of that what you will.

Erling Haaland is still a star, Jeremy Doku and Ibrahima Ndiaye have been good so far, while Rayan Cherki is a joy to watch.

Defensively, there are concerns, with Marc Guehi in particular having made a poor start to the year, but they are still very strong.

5. Real Madrid

Madrid do not have a great recent record in the league, but they will not care too much.

The Spanish giants’ focus is always the Champions League, and they have probably their most balanced squad in years, even if it is still stuffed with Galacticos.

The 2-1 victory at the Camp Nou was proof of their credentials as one of Europe’s best, and even if there are questions over whether Jose Mourinho is still among the elite, you would still fancy them to go far.

4. Bayern Munich

The Bundesliga isn’t exactly competitive when it comes to the title, but the quality is still strong, so Bayern’s feats there are to be applauded.

Their front three is very talented, with freshly minted Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane leading them, and they will be fancied to go deep in the Champions League.

That competition, though, is proving to be a bit of a sticking point for the club. They have failed to reach the final since 2020 and have been knocked out at the quarter-final stage four times since then.

3. Barcelona

Barcelona have enjoyed a period of dominance in La Liga for over a decade and have won the trophy in three of the past four seasons.

Their lightning start to this campaign, albeit with a Clasico defeat, suggests they are the favourites to retain it once again, and they are a club with a sublime level of attacking talent.

To back up their credentials, they have possibly the best player in the world in their team, and it is hard to think of a better midfield than Rodri, Pedri and co.

The largest stain on their copybook, though, is the 11 years they have gone without winning the Champions League.

In that time, six different clubs have won it, not to mention Madrid winning it five times. And aside from a run of four trophies in nine years, Barcelona have not been overly successful in the competition throughout their history.

2. Arsenal

A Premier League title and a place in the Champions League final were the final hurdles for Mikel Arteta to overcome before being accepted as an elite manager.

Arsenal are just an exceptionally hard team to beat. They have some of the best defenders in the world, one of the world’s best keepers and one of the best box-to-box midfielders too.

Their attack is lacking compared to the others on the list, but when you can keep your opponents out, scoring one is all you need.

1. Paris Saint-Germain

The relative lack of competitiveness in Ligue 1 is a stick often used to beat PSG, but you cannot ignore back-to-back Champions League wins.

The gap in quality between PSG and the rest of their league opponents means the club can effectively rest their stars for half a season before unleashing them at the business end against players with far more minutes in their legs.

Is that fair? Is that the natural result of such financial disparity? PSG don’t care about either answer if it means more European titles.

It means PSG are the best team in the world, with the freshest players and a manager who has three Champions League medals at home. An unbeatable combination.

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