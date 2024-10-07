The 5 best free-kick takers in world football according to EA FC 25

Scoring a free-kick is one of the most exhilarating experiences for users of EA FC 25 – and we’ve identified the five best players from the dead ball in this year’s game.

Most of these players hail from a collection of Europe’s best leagues, but there is one legend of the sport currently residing in America who also makes an appearance.

Here are the five best male free-kick takers in FC25, listed in descending order.

=4. Alex Grimaldo: 89

Grimaldo is renowned for his set-piece prowess and delivering free-kicks with the accuracy of an archer at the Battle of Agincourt.

The Bayer Leverkusen star has the ability to strike the ball pace and curl to give the Bundesliga champions an edge from dead ball situations.

=4. Dusan Vlahovic: 89

While primarily celebrating for his goal-scoring, Vlahovic is surprisingly deadly at free-kicks and has earnt himself a rating of 89 from dead balls in FC25.

The Juventus and Serbia striker has a blessed combination of power and precision when striking free-kicks and you definitely shouldn’t sleep on that.

3. Dani Parejo: 90

Parejo is one of La Liga’s most reliable set-piece specialists and has a remarkable ability to curl the ball into the top corner.

The Villarreal midfielder may not be able to cover plenty of ground these days, and has a snail-like pace rating on FC25, but is still one of the best free-kick takers in the game. Use him wisely.

2. Lionel Messi: 92

It’s no surprise to see Messi on this list, although it’s a slight surprise to see the generational attacker in second place.

The 37-year-old has a 92 free-kick accuracy rating, 93 Curve, and a decent shot power rating of 83, leaving him comfortably second place.

1. James Ward-Prowse: 94

Ward-Prowse is the proverbial free-kick master and thoroughly deserves his top billing here.

Despite not scoring a free-kick during his season at West Ham, the midfielder previously made a name for himself with his stellar set pieces for Southampton and now only sits behind David Beckham for the most Premier League free-kick goals.

That ability is reflected in his 94 free-kick accuracy, making him the top free-kick taker in FC 25. We fully expect to see him return to form at Nottingham Forest.