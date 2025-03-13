Gianluigi Buffon named the five best goalkeepers in the world back in 2022, but where are they all today?

Surprisingly, Liverpool’s Alisson Becker didn’t make the cut in Buffon’s list and neither did the likes of Ederson or Emiliano Martinez.

We’ve revisited Buffon’s five choices from 2022 and have assessed where they all are today.

5. Mike Maignan

Buffon has often spoken highly of Maignan, even dating back to the French goalkeeper’s early years at Lille.

“I congratulated Maldini for buying him, when I was in Paris he impressed me,” Buffon told DAZN in 2022.

Along with establishing himself as AC Milan’s number one, Maignan has also inherited the starting role with France, taking over from Hugo Lloris.

While the 29-year-old perhaps hasn’t had his best season in 2024-25, with Milan languishing in midtable, he still ranks among the best goalkeepers in the world.

4. Jan Oblak

The Slovenian international has been performing at an elite level for the best part of a decade and he doesn’t look like slowing down anytime soon.

In La Liga this season, he’s kept 12 clean sheets (the joint-most in the league) and he also has a higher save percentage (81%) than any other goalkeeper in the Spanish top flight.

Funnily enough, Juventus were supposedly targeting Oblak as Buffon’s replacement in 2017, but the move never materialised in the end.

Instead, Oblak has spent the last 11 years playing for Atletico Madrid, where he’s still adored by the fans today.

3. Manuel Neuer

There can be little debate that the German shot-stopper ranks among the greatest goalkeepers of all time and Buffon shares that view.

In 2022, Buffon named Neuer as the third best goalkeeper in the world, although a few years earlier he did describe the German as the best “modern keeper” for years.

“[Neuer is] physically strong and confident,” Buffon said in 2017. “He gives his team calmness with his aura, is great with the ball on his feet and makes impossible saves.”

“He has his own era. [Neuer is] the best one in the category ‘modern keeper’ for years.”

Now aged 38, the Bayern Munich goalkeeper is still performing at the highest level.

In the Bundesliga this season, he’s kept 11 clean sheets in 20 appearances and still looks as sharp as ever with the ball at his feet.

2. Gianluigi Donnarumma

After making his breakthrough at AC Milan as a teenager, Donnarumma was quickly dubbed as the ‘next Buffon’.

Living up to that sort of nickname was always going to be near impossible, but the 26-year-old has done well for himself until this point in his career.

While he can be guilty of dropping the odd clanger every now and again, most people would still consider him as one of the best goalkeepers in the world today.

Particularly when it comes to saving penalties, the towering PSG goalkeeper is a force to be reckoned with.

Having also inherited Buffon’s starting spot for Italy, it’s no surprise that the 47-year-old often speaks fondly of the PSG star.

1. Thibaut Courtois

Unsurprisingly, Buffon named Courtois as the best goalkeeper in the world back in 2022. Fast forward to 2025 and that title probably still rings true.

Despite missing almost the entirety of last season through injury, he’s bounced back this season, looking as commanding as ever.

Since joining Real Madrid in 2018, the Belgian has won 12 trophies and he still looks like he can play at the top level for several years to come.

READ NEXT: The 10 most valuable goalkeepers in world football in 2025: Raya, Mamardashvili, Costa…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every goalkeeper with 50+ Premier League clean sheets?