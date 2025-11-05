Micky van de Ven’s stunning solo goal for Tottenham against FC Copenhagen has jumped straight into the annals of the best goals ever scored by defenders.

Traditionally occupied by preventing goals, defenders are often overlooked by the more glamorous forwards and heroic goalkeepers.

So we’ve listed seven of the best goals ever scored by defenders who rolled up their sleeves and showed the strikers how it’s done.

Micky van de Ven

Son Heung-min’s solo effort against Burnley won the Puskas Award in 2019, but we reckon Van de Ven’s goal is even better.

The maze of opposition limbs he navigates, the burst of pace unseen outside of a Duracell advert, the disbelieving roar of the crowd and the spanked finish.

You can tell Van de Ven was a winger as a youngster in the Netherlands. Marvellous.

OH MY WORD MICKY VAN DE VEN 🤯 Incredible goal by the Spurs centre half, as he runs the full length of the pitch before a fantastic finish past Kotarsi – INCREDIBLE GOAL! Watch live on @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/txG6v8s8jH — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 4, 2025

Benjamin Pavard

Voted Goal of the Tournament at the 2018 World Cup, the arc on Pavard’s strike against Argentina would’ve boomeranged to Melbourne and back if it wasn’t for the pesky netting.

🎂 Happy Birthday Benjamin Pavard 🇫🇷 Who could ever forget THAT goal…? 😍⚽️pic.twitter.com/ShaC2RnrYt — COPA90 (@Copa90) March 28, 2019

Roberto Carlos

Obviously.

In 1997, Roberto Carlos made the greatest free kick in all of football history pic.twitter.com/Oj6a0pWdRP — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) September 30, 2025

Erik Edman

Edman only lasted one season at Tottenham in the mid-2000s, but his NASA missile at Anfield ensured his place in Premier League folklore.

“It flew off my boot so fast that at first I didn’t realise it had gone in,” the former Sweden international said. You don’t say, Erik.

You just know Erik Edman hated being left on the halfway line for every corner. It’s 16 years since he walloped this effort into the top corner at Anfield. Happy Erik Edman day.pic.twitter.com/jVMl9AHvxV — The Blizzard (@blzzrd) April 16, 2021

Virgil van Dijk

Before becoming the world’s best defender at Liverpool, Van Dijk donned his skis and slalomed his way through the St Johnstone defence during his Celtic days.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Regardless of what the kids may say, the 2010 World Cup was a stinker; the football was negative and tedious, the Jabulani was filled with helium and FIFA exploited South Africa without leaving behind any tangible benefits.

But every World Cup has its consolations and Van Bronckhorst’s ripsnorter in the semi-final against Uruguay was a prime example.

You’ve got no business crossing from there, never mind shooting. Goodness me.

Gary Cahill

A tense, niggly Second City derby between two relegation-threatened teams isn’t traditionally the stage for moments of wonder.

Happily, we saw Cahill break with tradition back in April 2006 with a jaw-dropping acrobatic effort in front of the Holte End.

It was the defender’s first goal for Villa. Hollywood scriptwriters would’ve rejected the idea as too outlandish.

