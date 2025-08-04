logo
Some future classics have been released.

Ranking the 10 best kits for 2025-26: Liverpool, Real Madrid & Roma among stunners

Nestor Watach

The 2025-26 season is just around the corner and almost all kits have been announced and revealed. Manufacturers, including Hummel, New Balance and Adidas have produced some absolute corkers.

We’ve taken this opportunity to compile and rank 10 of our favourites, which was not an easy undertaking given the strength of competition.

Here are the 10 best-looking kits ahead of the 2025-26 season. Reckon we’ve got this horrendously wrong? Any beauties you feel we’ve missed? Let us know @planetfutebol on X or @planetfootball on Blue Sky.

10. Racing Santander – Anniversary kit

Kicking things off with Segunda Division fallen giants Racing Santander and their outrageously sexy 112th anniversary kit.

As classy and elegant as you’d want from a special kit, Spanish footwear brand Pompeii have knocked it out of the park.

9. Roma – Third kit

The stars have aligned for Evan Ferguson.

The sight of the strapping Irishman wheeling away to celebrate in this is going to hit like crack.

8. Celta Vigo – Anniversary kit

Another stunning anniversary number, you can always count on Hummel to deliver the goods for designs that feel simultaneously trendy and timeless.

It was a toss-up between this and the alternative inverted black design, which is every bit as beautiful.

The shirt pays homage to the club’s anthem ‘Oliveira dos Cen Anos’ (Olive Tree of 100 Years) as well as local symbols – with reference to the city of Vigo’s 1809 uprising against the Napoleonic forces.

7. Real Madrid – Third kit

Los Blancos tend to cycle through bold colours with their away and third kits. Orange, pink, black. But something about blue just feels so right.

This particular shade of blue recalls their 2013-14 away kit, memorably worn en route to their historic La Decima triumph.

6. Liverpool – Home kit

Throwback kits are now a well-established part of the release calendar, with every big club throwing it back to some bygone era.

There’s a strange paradox where Arne Slot’s reigning champions are probably a better team than the team they’re referencing.

But this design stirs something in us. Prime Barclays era. Dirk Kuyt. Fernando Torres. Peter Crouch playing in a Champions League final.

Adidas have nailed it with their first Liverpool kit in over a decade.

5. Fiorentina – Home kit

The sponsor is a bit naff but we’ve come to accept that’s almost always the way in 2025. Gone are the days where iconic brands like Nintendo, Carlsberg and Mars would enhance rather than diminish kits.

Otherwise this is exactly what a Fiorentina home kit ought to look like. Get it right and La Viola will always have one of the best kits of any given season.

Pure Batigol.

4. Porto – Third kit

Yeah, this one’s a stunner.

We’re usually inclined to knock off a point or two with betting sponsors, but aesthetically it just looks right. And the extra detail inside the collar inches this towards 10/10 classic territory.

3. Deportivo La Coruna – Third kit

Adidas might rule supreme when it comes to designs in 2025, but from Hummel to New Balance and even Kappa are giving the German giants serious competition.

That’s a sash done right, right there.

The second kit in our top 10 to be sponsored by Estrella Galicia. Lucky lads.

2. Hamburg – Home kit

Phwoar.

Hamburger SV are finally back in the Bundesliga after a seven-year absence and they’ve announced their return in style.

Nodding back to their iconic 1994-95 strip, but also reminiscent Germany’s USA ’94 kit. The holy grail of classic shirts.

1. Nuremberg – Home kit

Everything about this kit is flawless.

The Tricolor. The collar. The colours. The badge and the adornment around it.

Perfection.

