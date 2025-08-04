The 2025-26 season is just around the corner and almost all kits have been announced and revealed. Manufacturers, including Hummel, New Balance and Adidas have produced some absolute corkers.

We’ve taken this opportunity to compile and rank 10 of our favourites, which was not an easy undertaking given the strength of competition.

10. Racing Santander – Anniversary kit

Kicking things off with Segunda Division fallen giants Racing Santander and their outrageously sexy 112th anniversary kit.

As classy and elegant as you’d want from a special kit, Spanish footwear brand Pompeii have knocked it out of the park.

Real Racing Club x Pompeii

112th Anniversary Shirt Just wow 🤩 pic.twitter.com/VvWEAre7MR — They Think Kits All Over (@TheyThinkKits) February 24, 2025

9. Roma – Third kit

The stars have aligned for Evan Ferguson.

The sight of the strapping Irishman wheeling away to celebrate in this is going to hit like crack.

art you can wear. power you can feel. 🔥 introducing the new 25/26 AS Roma third jersey. available now. 🔗 pic.twitter.com/HTIhdXbdrH — adidas Football (@adidasfootball) July 23, 2025

8. Celta Vigo – Anniversary kit

Another stunning anniversary number, you can always count on Hummel to deliver the goods for designs that feel simultaneously trendy and timeless.

It was a toss-up between this and the alternative inverted black design, which is every bit as beautiful.

The shirt pays homage to the club’s anthem ‘Oliveira dos Cen Anos’ (Olive Tree of 100 Years) as well as local symbols – with reference to the city of Vigo’s 1809 uprising against the Napoleonic forces.

Celta Vigo anniversary kit pic.twitter.com/Bnb6GRTn20 — LearnEnglishThroughFootball (@LETFootball) July 31, 2025

7. Real Madrid – Third kit

Los Blancos tend to cycle through bold colours with their away and third kits. Orange, pink, black. But something about blue just feels so right.

This particular shade of blue recalls their 2013-14 away kit, memorably worn en route to their historic La Decima triumph.

Real Madrid’s third kit will have the famous Juanito quote “90 minutes at the Bernabéu are very long.” written on it 🥶 pic.twitter.com/3SXEY8Zl7L — Real Madrid Info ³⁶ (@RMadridInfo) August 2, 2025

6. Liverpool – Home kit

Throwback kits are now a well-established part of the release calendar, with every big club throwing it back to some bygone era.

There’s a strange paradox where Arne Slot’s reigning champions are probably a better team than the team they’re referencing.

But this design stirs something in us. Prime Barclays era. Dirk Kuyt. Fernando Torres. Peter Crouch playing in a Champions League final.

Adidas have nailed it with their first Liverpool kit in over a decade.

Those long sleeves 🤩​ Thoughts on the new kit, Reds? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/3FSyhTazOe — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 1, 2025

5. Fiorentina – Home kit

The sponsor is a bit naff but we’ve come to accept that’s almost always the way in 2025. Gone are the days where iconic brands like Nintendo, Carlsberg and Mars would enhance rather than diminish kits.

Otherwise this is exactly what a Fiorentina home kit ought to look like. Get it right and La Viola will always have one of the best kits of any given season.

Pure Batigol.

ACF Fiorentina have unveiled the 2025–26 kappa Home football shirt, which revisits the club’s 1999–2000 primary design in a modern interpretation. pic.twitter.com/eerSUWV2ye — Football Shirt Culture (@footballshirt) May 17, 2025

4. Porto – Third kit

Yeah, this one’s a stunner.

We’re usually inclined to knock off a point or two with betting sponsors, but aesthetically it just looks right. And the extra detail inside the collar inches this towards 10/10 classic territory.

FC Porto 2025/26 third Kit by New Balance. pic.twitter.com/8OXRsFqMmK — NoteS. (@NoteSphere) June 18, 2025

3. Deportivo La Coruna – Third kit

Adidas might rule supreme when it comes to designs in 2025, but from Hummel to New Balance and even Kappa are giving the German giants serious competition.

That’s a sash done right, right there.

The second kit in our top 10 to be sponsored by Estrella Galicia. Lucky lads.

The new Deportivo third shirt. Kappa have done it again 👏 pic.twitter.com/Xx59Wz4SCd — Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) July 25, 2025

2. Hamburg – Home kit

Phwoar.

Hamburger SV are finally back in the Bundesliga after a seven-year absence and they’ve announced their return in style.

Nodding back to their iconic 1994-95 strip, but also reminiscent Germany’s USA ’94 kit. The holy grail of classic shirts.

🆕👕 Hamburg have released their new home kit for their return to the Bundesliga. 🔙 This shirt is inspired by their 1994/95 kit. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/UNTqtoQmTW — Get German Football News (@GGFN_) July 4, 2025

1. Nuremberg – Home kit

Everything about this kit is flawless.

The Tricolor. The collar. The colours. The badge and the adornment around it.

Perfection.

No words. The new 125th anniversary shirt from 1. FC Nürnberg is out of this world. pic.twitter.com/0oZKKLXlxL — EH Retro Kits (@EhRetroKits) April 29, 2025

