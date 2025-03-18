Stars from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Arsenal were named among the five best midfielders in the world back in 2017 by Xavi Hernandez.

Surprisingly, Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante didn’t make the cut in Xavi’s list and neither did the likes of Kevin De Bruyne or Paul Pogba.

We’ve revisited Xavi’s five choices from 2017 and have assessed where they all are today.

Luka Modric

Peerless in Real Madrid’s midfield since 2012 (with only the below entry capable of matching his legacy), Modric was approaching his peak around the time of Xavi’s namecheck.

The Croatia icon led his country to the World Cup final in 2018, just months after helping Madrid win their third successive Champions League title.

And Modric guided Croatia to third at the 2022 finals, adding another two Champions League winners medals to his groaning collection.

Approaching 40, Modric is still playing today although he’s more of a squad option for Real Madrid these days. Still produces moments of magic though…

Toni Kroos

One of the greatest midfielders of a generation, if not of all time, Kroos retired from the game after Germany’s Euro 2024 defeat against Spain.

Kroos did win both La Liga and the Champions League during his final season at Real Madrid and won a total of 21 trophies, including four league titles and four Champions Leagues, in his 10 years at the Bernabeu.

While the 34-year-old was still capable of cutting it at the top level, his decision to retire while still at the peak of his powers can only be applauded.

Since quitting the game, Kroos has launched the ‘Toni Kroos Academy’ in Madrid, runs the Icon League in Germany and has a podcast Einfach mal Luppen (‘Just Suck it Up’) with his brother.

Thiago Alcantara

The only player with Barcelona connections picked by Xavi, Thiago was a wonderful footballer in his prime.

Capable of playing passes mere mortals couldn’t conceive of, never mind execute, the midfielder was in the middle of his seven years at Bayern Munich when he was namechecked by his former team-mate.

A move to Liverpool in 2020 looked perfect on paper and Thiago did produce some wonderful moments at Anfield, but injuries negated his impact.

The former Spain international retired in 2024 and spent a month coaching back at Barcelona. He is currently enjoying time with his family if his Instagram profile is any indication.

Mesut Ozil

In the early 2010s, Ozil was at the peak of his powers and was regarded as one of the best creative playmakers in world football.

Before moving to Arsenal, he managed 25 assists in all competitions and often looked to assist Ronaldo, whose runs were a match made in heaven for his creative vision and passing quality.

After moving to London, the German lit up the Premier League for a few seasons but was already tailing off by 2017 ahead of his Gunners departure three years later.

He then had spells with Fenerbache and Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey before retiring in 2023.

Ozil has now entered politics and has spent his post-retirement days also bulking up in the gym.

Marco Verratti

During his time in Paris, Verratti was one of the most highly-rated midfielders in Europe and nobody would’ve batted an eyelid at his inclusion on Xavi’s list.

However, since moving to Qatar in 2023, it’s safe to say that his profile within the game has diminished.

Since signing for Al-Arabi, Verratti hasn’t made an international appearance and he’s only managed 40 games at club level.

With his contract in Qatar set to expire at the end of the season, his long-term future is currently up in the air.

READ NEXT: Andres Iniesta names his 5 favourite players of all-time: No Messi or Ronaldo…



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 25 players with the most Champions League assists?