Who reigns supreme among world football’s central midfielders? The competition has rarely been fiercer, after superstar names from Barcelona, Manchester City and PSG strengthened their case at the 2026 World Cup.

To be crystal clear, this list is reserved for proper midfielders, i.e. No.6s and No.8s – players you’d happily trust in a midfield two. Attacking midfielders and No.10s aren’t eligible, so Jude Bellingham – for example – isn’t eligible. Keep an eye out for that ranking.

Let’s get on with it. Here’s our ranking of the 10 best central midfielders in world football right now.

10. Elliot Anderson

The likes of Aleksandar Pavlovic, Sandro Tonali, Martin Zubimendi, Federico Valverde, Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez all boast more than enough career achievements – including in the recent past – to challenge for a place in this top 10. Consider that your honourable mentions section.

Anderson, by contrast, has one very impressive breakthrough season at a lower-half club, one excellent major tournament and a big-money transfer to Manchester City. We’re sticking our necks out and backing him not to turn out to be Kalvin Phillips mk.II.

The 23-year-old already looks like an elite-level ball-winner, covering ground tirelessly and recovering possession with out-of-possession metrics that are off the scale.

Add his calm, progressive passing and you basically have the prototypical midfielder for the blood and thunder of Premier League football in 2026.

We cannot wait to see how he’ll perform for a title-challenging club.

9. Joshua Kimmich

Admittedly, Kimmich endured a pretty honking World Cup as Germany were dumped out at the Round of 32 stage, but we’re looking at the wider picture.

In mitigation, Julian Nagelsmann made some pretty perplexing personnel decisions, including breaking up the Pavlovic-Kimmich midfield partnership that served Bayern so well last season.

Without succumbing to recency bias, Kimmich remains among European football’s standouts when he’s played at the base of midfield. He was superb in Bayern’s run to the Champions League semi-finals last season.

The decision to stick the 10-time Bundesliga champion at right-back summed up why Nagelsmann had to go. It’s not 2018 any more.

8. Bruno Guimaraes

A name that promises to dominate the gossip columns in the coming weeks.

The Brazil international clearly adores Newcastle United, but he’s outgrown a club that’s failed to keep pace with his ambitions. The sales of Anthony Gordon and Tonali only reinforce that.

The reigning Premier League champions, for example, represent the kind of club that matches his talent. Let’s see.

Brazil’s dysfunctional midfield is evidence that you need the right structure to get the best out of Guimaraes. But what are Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal if not structured?

7. Moises Caicedo

It says everything about the quality of Caicedo that he’s widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League while turning out for the utter basket case of BlueCo-era Chelsea.

The Blues’ recruitment leaves a lot to be desired, particularly in defence and attack, but their enforcer is one cog you can imagine building a serious team around. First name on Xabi Alonso’s teamsheet next season.

6. Declan Rice

Graeme Souness’ verdict that Declan Rice “doesn’t have enough football in him” divided opinion across social media. He then went on to write a whole column quibbling with the Arsenal star being called “world-class”.

Who are we to disagree with a man who has forgotten more about great midfield play than we’ll ever know?

Indeed, Rice doesn’t really possess ‘pausa’, as pretentious Twitter tacticos would put it. It’s for that reason that he doesn’t quite crack our top five, which – to be fair – is full of World Cup & Champions League winning football royalty.

It’s that type of player that England have famously always lacked, and really could’ve done with to regain some control as the tide turned in their World Cup semi-final defeat to Argentina.

Rice doesn’t need to be a metronome to be world-class, though. He excels in different areas. His relentless energy, physical dominance, industry and quality from dead balls were fundamental to Arsenal’s Premier League-winning campaign and run to the Champions League final.

It’s a shame we didn’t see the best of Rice until the largely meaningless third-place play-off at the World Cup. But given he was battling illness after a gruelling 2025-26 campaign and an unforgiving World Cup schedule, cut him some slack.

5. Joao Neves

Portugal didn’t see the best of him at the World Cup, but we suspect that says more about Roberto Martinez tailoring his gameplan around a certain immobile 41-year-old than it does about the quality of the PSG superstars in his midfield.

It’s easy to forget that Neves is still only 21 years of age, with the peak theoretically still to come, given his composure and exceptional reading of the game.

We love a little Scrappy-Doo midfielder, and Neves is the king of them. Everything that Gavi aspires to be.

4. Pedri

Tune into Barcelona match on any given La Liga weekend and you’ll swear you’re watching the finest technician in world football.

Watching him in full flow is a privilege, and he’d be top of this list if we were basing it purely on aesthetics – just ask the Newcastle fans who witnessed him in the flesh.

Unfortunately, Pedri has a slightly frustrating tendency to go missing when the spotlight is at its brightest. He’s yet to win the Champions League, and often been found wanting in Barcelona’s eliminations.

Spain arguably improved after the injury he suffered at Euro 2024, and he lost his place in Luis de la Fuente’s preferred starting XI as the knockout stages progressed at the World Cup.

But he was outstanding, probably Spain’s best and most influential player, after being introduced at the hour mark in the final.

Kick on and produce more performances like that in the legacy-defining games and he’ll surely be pushing for the top spot in this list in the coming years.

3. Fabian Ruiz

The perennially underrated Fabian Ruiz, as we’re obliged to call him.

He took Pedri’s spot in Spain’s first-choice starting XI, and he pips him to a podium placing in our ranking.

The 30-year-old has now gone 50 international appearances unbeaten, a remarkable run that has brought a European Championship and a World Cup title — adding to the back-to-back Champions League crowns he’s won with PSG.

He may not be the most glamorous midfielder, nor does he produce eye-catching numbers. Ruiz is not a player who’ll have you searching out his individual highlight reel. But he is ruthlessly effective, tactically superb and remarkably dependable.

The quality around him is undeniable, but Ruiz is much more than a passenger in two of the best teams on the planet.

2. Vitinha

Rodri has spent the past two seasons either on the treatment table or gradually getting back up to speed. It doesn’t seem like a coincidence that coincided with Man City failing to win the title after claiming four in a row.

During that period, Vitinha stepped into the void as the undisputed midfield star of world football. Absolutely majestic on the biggest European nights for PSG, time and again setting the terms and dictating the tempo against elite-level opposition.

A minor black mark that he wasn’t able to replicate that influence for Portugal at the World Cup, where he went a bit missing. We’ll reiterate the Joao Neves defence, there.

1. Rodri

“I told him that after six, seven or eight months of absence, he cannot immediately return to the Rodri of the past,” Pep Guardiola told reporters last October.

“The time Rodri will reach his best form will be at the World Cup with the Spanish national team.”

Knows a thing or two about football, that guy. Who knew?

The prophecy came true. Rodri was back to his very best on the biggest stage of all. Return of The King.

Manchester City’s match-winner in the 2023 Champions League final. Player of the Tournament when Spain won Euro 2024. Golden Ball winner and captain when they won the World Cup.

Rodri is one of a handful of players in history who have completed football. The only player on this list to have won a Ballon d’Or. The pedigree is something else entirely.

We just question whether now is the time for a new challenge. Real Madrid are crying out for a tempo-setting midfielder.

Florentino loves a Ballon d’Or winner. He loves a World Cup star. They’re the natural home for Spanish poster boys. It just makes too much sense.

READ NEXT: Ranking the 10 best wingers in world football: Yamal clear after World Cup triumph

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every midfielder to have scored 5+ World Cup goals?