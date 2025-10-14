Football Manager 26 is set to be released next month and Sports Interactive have added plenty of new features to the game.

After taking a hiatus last year and not releasing Football Manager 25, fans will be itching to play the new game when it’s released on November 4th.

We’ve rounded up four of the best new features in the game to get you excited.

Unity engine

Football Manager 26 will see one of the biggest graphics improvements in the game’s history with the introduction of the new Unity engine.

For decades, Sports Interactive have used its own custom engine, but for the past few years, it’s become clear that they’ve hit the ceiling with it.

By moving to Unity, the game will feel completely fresh with more detailed environments, dynamic lighting and sharper models.

Of course, the graphics still aren’t quite on par with something like EA FC, but they are a huge step forward from previous Football Manager titles.

And yes, for those old-school managers out there, you can still run the game with the scaled-back 2D version, if that’s your preference.

Dual formations

The biggest tactical change in the new game is the introduction of dual formations.

This will allow you to change the tactical shape of your side depending on if you’re in possession or without the ball.

In modern football, it’s become increasingly common for managers to adapt their formation with and without the ball and you’ll now be able to mirror this in the game.

For example, your side could shift from a 4-2-3-1 while in possession to a 4-5-1 when playing without the ball.

Along with changing the formation, you can also adjust player roles depending on whether your side has the ball.

These tweaks should add a deeper level to the simulation and could give you an edge in some of the biggest matches.

New recruitment system

Sports Interactive have also overhauled the recruitment system, combining scouting and transfers into a single hub.

The new system is powered by TransferRoom, which is a real-world online transfer marketplace used by professional clubs.

You can now directly communicate with every club in your game world and create an advert detailing your specific transfer needs. Clubs will respond with suitable players and your Director of Football will make recommendations on who to sign.

You’ll also be able to track what other clubs are searching for in the transfer market, adding another layer of depth to the transfer window.

Women’s football

For the first time in Football Manager history, women’s football has been fully integrated into the game.

There are over 36,000 female players on the database, over 5,000 non-players (staff, officials) and 14 playable leagues to choose from.

“Our vision was always one world, one ecosystem,” said a Football Manager spokesperson.

“To integrate women’s football just as it is in the real world. Across all of our Football Manager 26 titles, you’ll be able to move seamlessly from managing in men’s football to women’s football and vice versa.”

