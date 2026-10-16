10 of the best players to score in all three European competitions like Mo Salah

Salah has followed in some illustrious and surprising footsteps

When Mohamed Salah signed for a club competing in the Conference League this summer, you’d imagine he’d have been licking his lips at the number of goals he could score at that level.

Salah, of course, became well accustomed to starring at Champions League level over the course of his nine-year Liverpool career. He may have begun to fade last season, but Europe’s third-tier tournament seems a step below him.

Lo and behold, Salah is now up and running after getting a goal and assist in Trabzonspor’s win over KuPS on matchday one of the league phase. Was it ever in doubt?

Salah is now the latest in a long line of players to score in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

We won’t bore you with the exhaustive list, but here are some of the highest-profile names to have done so before Salah.

Harry Kane

Arguably the best striker in the world right now, Kane has hit double figures in the Champions League for the past two seasons running with Bayern Munich.

But before joining a genuine European powerhouse, Kane experienced all three UEFA competitions with Tottenham.

He scored his first Europa League goal way back in the 2011-12 season to open his Spurs account, but even then, few would have predicted what he’d go on to become.

Five years later, Kane scored his first Champions League goal in just his second game in the competition.

And as much as Spurs fans would rather forget it, Kane also scored for them four times in the inaugural Conference League group stage, which they failed to get out of. Ouch.

Cody Gakpo

Salah’s former Liverpool teammate Gakpo can also boast goals in all three UEFA competitions.

He scored in both the Europa League and Conference League for PSV before making his move to Liverpool.

The winger didn’t score in either of his first two Champions League appearances for Liverpool, who then dropped into the Europa League for his first full season.

But Gakpo went on to score three league phase goals in the 2024-25 Champions League.

Pedro

One of the most decorated footballers in recent memory, Pedro played at the top level with Barcelona and Chelsea for many years.

He didn’t even experience the Europa League until he was 31 years old, in his third season at Chelsea. By that point, he had 16 Champions League goals behind him.

Pedro contributed five goals to Chelsea’s successful 2018-19 Europa League campaign, including one in the final. He’d also scored in a Champions League final before, too.

The Spaniard finished his career with Lazio, for whom he scored in all three UEFA competitions.

Mario Gotze

Gotze is probably best known as the scorer of the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final.

He’d already scored in the Europa League and Champions League before then, and the Conference League didn’t exist at the time.

He was at PSV in the 2021-22 season when they dropped into the Conference League midway through its inaugural season, scoring his only goal in the round of 16.

Gotze, Salah and Gakpo are the only players so far with a goal and an assist in all three competitions.

Tammy Abraham

Abraham is part of a select group to have won the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

He scored once on Chelsea’s road to Champions League glory in 2020-21 and then nine times towards Roma’s Conference League triumph the season after.

Abraham scored once in the Europa League the following season for runners-up Roma, but when he eventually won it with Aston Villa in 2025-26, he hadn’t scored along that cup run.

Isco

Part of the Malaga side that enjoyed the dizzy heights of a Champions League run in 2012-13, Isco scored three times on that journey.

It earned him a move to Real Madrid to compete regularly at that level, winning the whole thing five times.

The attacking midfielder finally settled for Thursday night football with his cross-city 2023 move from Sevilla to Real Betis, where he scored his first Europa League goal in his second group-stage appearance.

It was down to the Conference League the season after, when he scored twice, but he’s helped Betis back into the Champions League after a long absence this year.

Ollie Watkins

It’s testament to the work of Unai Emery that Aston Villa have become an established European side in recent years.

Until his departure for Al Hilal in the summer, Watkins was a key part of that journey too.

Before he joined Villa in 2020, he’d never even played in the Premier League, let alone Europe. But he took everything in his stride.

He scored five goals (after the qualifiers) in the 2023-24 Conference League, one in the 2024-25 Champions League and five in the 2025-26 Europa League to go out on a high.

Edin Dzeko

One of the best goalscorers of his generation, especially for longevity, Dzeko had already found the net in both the Champions League and Europa League for Wolfsburg before he joined Manchester City.

After scoring plenty more on both fronts for City and Roma, and then bidding farewell to the Champions League with Inter, he turned out for Fenerbahce in the 2023-24 Conference League.

He was 37 years old when he scored his first goal in it – and 39 when he scored, presumably, his last while at Fiorentina.

Jadon Sancho

He can score in all the European competitions, but he can’t find a club right now. Unless Getafe get their way.

No doubt about it, Sancho is the most high-profile free agent at the moment. He’s suffered quite the fall from grace after being held in such high regard earlier in his career.

He scored on just his third Champions League appearance for Borussia Dortmund and only his second in the Europa League for Manchester United, even as his talent was starting to fade.

Sancho also scored twice for Chelsea in the season they won the Conference League, including a goal in the final.

But he’s struggled to make the good times last and faces an uncertain future at the age of 26.

Joao Felix

Like Sancho, file under unfulfilled potential.

Felix looked destined for greatness when he broke through at Benfica, scoring three goals in the 2018-19 Europa League while still a teenager.

He earned a step up to Champions League level with Atletico Madrid, once again scoring three times in the following season.

Finally, he ticked off the Conference League in 2024-25 with Chelsea, a club he’d previously played in the Champions League for.

His four goals from five games suggested he was a player in better form than he actually was. He didn’t last much longer at Chelsea, or even in Europe altogether.

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