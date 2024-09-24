The best predicted XI in world football in 2034 according to EA FC 25: Yamal, Endrick…

Youngsters from Barcelona, Chelsea and Real Madrid are all predicted to be in the best XI in world football come 2034 according to EA FC 25.

Tipping youngsters for stardom is always a tricky task, given the multitude of factors that could stunt a footballer’s growth. However, we can’t have many complaints over EA FC 25’s predicted XI.

Using players currently aged 21 and under, we have assembled the best predicted XI in world football based on their potential in EA FC 25.

GK: Guillaume Restes

By the time 2034 rolls around, the likes of Alisson Becker, Ederson and Thibaut Courtois will all be in their forties and they’ll likely be retired by that point.

While there are plenty of rising stars in this position, EAFC have tipped Restes to be the best of the bunch come 2034.

The young French goalkeeper has been making waves since making his professional debut for Toulouse back in 2023. Even Liverpool were supposedly sniffing around him in the latest transfer window.

With a lofty potential of 88 in FC 25, Restes is expected to be among the best goalkeepers of his generation.

RB: Malo Gusto

Boasting a slightly higher potential than the likes of Rico Lewis, Conor Bradley and Tino Livramento, Gusto is expected to be the best right-back in world football come 2034.

Chelsea have invested heavily into young and upcoming stars over the last few transfer windows so it only seems right that they have at least one representative in this XI.

In the new game, Gusto boasts an impressive potential of 86 which is good enough to earn him a spot in this XI.

CB: Giorgio Scalvini

It was well-documented that Manchester United were among the clubs sniffing around Scalvini in the summer. Since making his debut for Atalanta in 2021, he’s garnered all sorts of hype.

The towering Italian centre-half is undoubtedly among the best defenders of his generation and that’s reflected in his potential of 88 on FC25.

CB: Pau Cubarsi

La Masia have gone and done it again. Just when Barcelona have been crying out for a new ball-playing centre-half, Cubarsi bursts onto the scene.

Still just 17 years old, he’ll only be 27 by the time 2034 rolls around which seems absolutely mental. A tidy defender with an excellent passing range, he boasts a potential of 88 in FC25.

LB: Alejandro Balde

A fellow Barcelona academy graduate, Balde is also expected to go to the very top. Most clubs would have struggled to replace the outgoing Jordi Alba, but not Barcelona.

The 20-year-old is already closing in on 100 appearances for Barcelona and if everything goes to plan, there’s no reason why he can’t be their starting left-back for the next decade to come.

With a potential of 89 on FC25, Balde is expected to be the best full-back in world football by the time 2034 rolls around.

CM: Warren Zaire-Emery

PSG have produced some spectacular talents over the years and Zaire-Emery is their latest prodigy to get excited about.

The 18-year-old is already a fully-fledged France international and he absolutely has the potential to become one of the best midfielders in world football.

“Warren is a diamond,” PSG boss Luis Enrique told reporters last season. “He is still young so naturally, there are still things to improve.

“It is easy to coach a player like him with his innate characteristics. His biggest quality is his humility.”

CM: Gavi

Having been out of action since November last year, it’s easy to forget just how good Gavi actually is. The diminutive midfielder has already racked up over 100 appearances for Barcelona and he’s been badly missed over the last 10 months.

With a lofty potential of 90 on FC25, it should come as no surprise that Gavi makes the cut for this XI.

For context, Pedri also has a potential of 90 on the new game, but we’ve given the nod to Gavi in this XI as he is slightly younger.

CM: Florian Wirtz

Some of the biggest clubs in world football are tracking Wirtz as the German youngster continues to impress with Bayer Leverkusen.

Across all competitions in 2023-24, he produced a whopping 38 goal contributions at club level as he went on to lift the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal.

Come 2034, he’s predicted to be 92 rated in EAFC which undoubtedly places him among the best midfielders in world football.

RW: Lamine Yamal

With an insane potential of 94, Yamal is predicted to be the best player in world football come 2034 and we can hardly have any complaints about that.

The 17-year-old is already one of the best wingers in Europe and he seems to be getting better with each passing week.

He lit things up during Euro 2024 and he’s continued that same consistency into the new campaign with Barcelona. Make no mistake, we are witnessing something truly special with Yamal.

ST: Endrick

Step aside Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, by the time 2034 rolls around, Endrick is expected to be the best striker in world football.

The 18-year-old garnered plenty of hype during his time with Palmeiras and since making the lucrative switch to Real Madrid, he’s been propelled into superstardom.

He’s already off the mark with a couple of goals for Madrid and come 2034, he’s expected to reach a 91 rating on EAFC.

LW: Jamal Musiala

With a huge potential of 93, Musiala is predicted to be the second-best player in the world in 2034, as he only trails Yamal based on his potential.

Even today in 2024, it’s fair to say that Musiala is already one of the best playmakers in the business. He impressed for Germany during Euro 2024 and has started the 2024-25 campaign in prolific form for Bayern Munich.