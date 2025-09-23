Stars from Barcelona, Manchester United and Real Madrid are predicted to be among the best XI in world football in 2035 according to EA FC 26.

In order to compile this squad, we’ve gathered the highest potential players in each position according to the new game, only using players who are currently aged 22 or younger.

With those stipulations in mind, here is what EA Sports thinks the best XI in world football will look like in 10 years.

GK: Guillaume Restes – 86 potential

Those who regularly keep an eye on Ligue 1 will already be familiar with Restes, who has made a name for himself with Toulouse.

He’s already been linked with several top European sides and stands a good chance of breaking into the France squad in the coming years.

With 86 potential, he’s tipped to become better than Man City’s James Trafford and Bayern Munich’s Jonas Urbig.

RB: Givairo Read – 88 potential

With a higher potential than Newcastle’s Tino Livramento and Chelsea’s Josh Acheampong, EA Sports think that Read is going to be the next big thing.

The teenager has been developing well with Feyenoord and was linked with Liverpool and Barcelona over the summer.

CB: Pau Cubarsi – 88 potential

Considering all the (justified) hype around Cubarsi, it’s somewhat surprising that he’s only got 88 potential.

The Barcelona wonderkid has looked like a natural in the first team and has already established himself on the international stage too.

Predicting the future of defenders is especially tough to do, but we think that Cubarsi is definitely here to stay at the top level.

CB: Dean Huijsen – 89 potential

Another Spanish defender with a big future ahead of him.

Huijsen’s development throughout 2024-25 was a sight to behold and the 20-year-old is only expected to get better while playing for Real Madrid.

We dread to think of how many trophies he’ll have racked up by 2035.

LB: Jorrel Hato – 89 potential

Capable of playing as a left-back or centre-half, Hato definitely has a bright future ahead of him.

After making a name for himself with Ajax, Chelsea purchased him for £35.5million and handed him a seven-year contract.

With a potential of 89, he’s expected to be better than Alvaro Carreras, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Alejandro Balde.

CM: Pedri – 93 potential

For many, Pedri is already the best midfielder in world football, having established himself as a key player for Barcelona and Spain.

He placed 11th in the recent Ballon d’Or shortlist, which raised eyebrows for most of the football world, given how consistent he’s been over the past 12 months.

Providing he stays injury-free, he’ll almost certainly be among the best midfielders on the planet for the next decade.

CM: Joao Neves – 90 potential

Having played a key role in PSG winning the Champions League, Neves is already considered among the best midfielders in the world.

“He is very young, but we didn’t have any doubts about him because of his intensity and quality on and off the ball,” Luis Enrique said when describing the midfielder.

“He has the energy to play at a high level. He is an amazing player and we’re very happy to have him.”

RM: Lamine Yamal – 95 potential

Get used to seeing Yamal in these sorts of lists.

By the time 2035 rolls around, Yamal will only be 28 years old and theoretically in the prime years of his career.

His lofty potential of 95 means that the likes of Arda Guler and Estevao will have to make up the bench of this squad.

CAM: Jude Bellingham – 94 potential

Bellingham has already got over 300 appearances under his belt for club and country and come 2035, he’ll only be in his early thirties. Blimey.

Providing that he remains injury-free and stays at Real Madrid for the foreseeable future, he could retire as one of the most decorated players in football history.

With 94 potential, he’s slightly ahead of the likes of Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala and Nico Paz.

LM: Desire Doue – 91 potential

Arguably the most exciting player to watch in world football right now, we can’t wait to see how the next 10 years unfold for Doue.

The PSG youngster has a potential of 91 in the new game, putting him slightly ahead of Liverpool’s Rio Ngumoha and RB Leipzig’s Antonio Nusa.

Given his pedigree, potential and the club he plays for, there’s every chance that Doue could win a Ballon d’Or between now and 2035.

ST: Benjamin Sesko – 88 potential

Move aside Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, come 2035, EA Sports thinks that Sesko will be the best striker in world football.

There’s no denying that the 22-year-old has had a tough start to life in Manchester, but it would be unfair to write him off because of that.

The young forward showed real glimpses of quality during his spells with RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg, scoring plenty of goals across for both clubs.

Whether or not he’ll become the best striker in the world is some ask, but he’s certainly got plenty of potential.

