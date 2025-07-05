Former Barcelona, Real Madrid and AC Milan forwards are among the best strikers who are currently available on a free transfer.

With the 2025 summer transfer window now in full swing, most clubs from across the globe will be keen to sign a new number nine over the coming weeks.

We’ve assessed the current free agents pile and have found 11 high-profile strikers who are available on a free transfer this summer.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Following a nine-year stint at Goodison Park, Calvert-Lewin is now looking for a fresh challenge after his contract expired last month.

The 28-year-old was offered a new deal at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, but no deal was struck between the club and player.

While the striker only scored three goals last season, his overall record in the Premier League isn’t too shabby. In 239 top-flight appearances, he’s produced 72 goal contributions.

Newly promoted Leeds and Sunderland have both been linked with the free agent, while Celtic and Rangers have also been keeping tabs on his situation.

Callum Wilson

Injuries have plagued Wilson in recent years, but when fully fit, he’s one of the sharpest shooters in the Premier League.

During his top-flight career, Wilson has averaged a goal every 184 minutes, having scored 88 goals in 239 appearances.

While no longer at the very peak of his powers, the 33-year-old still has plenty of goals left in him yet.

Danny Ings

After only starting in one Premier League match for West Ham last season, it didn’t come as much of a surprise when his contract wasn’t renewed.

The 32-year-old has been linked with a lucrative move to Wrexham in the Championship, but it remains to be seen if Ings is willing to drop down to the second tier.

Luka Jovic

Once signed by Real Madrid for €60million, Jovic now finds himself on the free agents pile at the age of 27.

It’s safe to say that he never justified that lofty price tag at Real Madrid as he only scored three goals in the three years he spent in Spain.

The Serbian international most recently played for AC Milan, where he scored 13 goals in 47 appearances.

While the Italian side did have the option to extend his deal by a further year, they opted against triggering that clause.

Carlos Vinicius

Following a three-year stint with Fulham, Vinicius is now on the lookout for his next opportunity.

The 30-year-old never really got going at Craven Cottage and only played 13 minutes of Premier League football last season.

Leeds and Everton have both been linked, while Corinthians have also been keeping tabs on the former Tottenham star.

Paco Alcacer

Having spent the last three years playing in the UAE Pro League for Sharjah FC, a return to Europe could be on the cards for Alcacer this summer.

The former Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund star is set to turn 32 next month, but still has a few more years left in him yet.

Marko Arnautovic

Back in 2022, Manchester United had a £7.6million bid rejected for the former Stoke City star.

The 36-year-old has just finished his time at Inter, where he scored a respectable 14 goals in 62 appearances.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Rapid Wien are working on a deal to bring the striker back to his native country.

Luuk de Jong

While the 34-year-old has been offered a new deal by PSV, he’s yet to commit his future to the club and is technically a free agent as of writing.

The likes of Rangers and Besiktas have both been linked, although PSV boss Peter Bosz is hopeful that he’ll remain at the club.

“Luuk doesn’t know yet what he will do,” Bosz told reporters.

“I spoke to him briefly, not so long ago I definitely still hope Luuk will return here.”

He’s not the only former Barcelona player who’s currently without a club, either.

Joshua King

The Manchester United academy graduate recently enjoyed a short stint with Toulouse, but is now on the lookout for his next club.

“It was a pleasure to wear the shirt and play for this club,” King wrote in his exit statement.

“A lot of ups and downs, but a great experience for me and my family… Merci Toulouse.”

Could a return to the Premier League be on the cards? Watch this space.

Jamie Vardy

Vardy called it quits on his Leicester City career this summer, leaving as the club’s record scorer with 200 goals in 500 games.

The 38-year-old seems keen to remain in the Premier League, although Rangers are supposedly keen on luring the veteran striker to Ibrox.

Diego Costa

Since leaving Atletico Madrid in 2020, Costa has rarely settled in one place for long.

He’s recently had stints with Atletico Mineiro, Wolves, Botafogo and Gremio, but has now been without a club since January.

Aged 36, he’s no longer in his prime, but could surely still do a job for someone? Let’s wait and see where he pops up next.

