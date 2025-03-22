Back in 2023, Sergio Aguero named the three best strikers of all time and there was no room for the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo or Robert Lewandowski.

Aguero himself certainly ranks among the greatest strikers of his generation, having scored 426 career goals for club and country.

During a Q&A on his Twitch channel back in 2023, these were the three strikers that Aguero named as the best of all time.

3. Luis Suarez

Still scoring goals today for Inter Miami, there’s no doubt that Suarez belongs on this list.

A two-time European Golden Shoe winner, the Uruguayan was a force to be reckoned with during his peak years.

While playing for Liverpool, Suarez was pitted against Aguero as one of his main rivals in the league, but the pair seem to have a good relationship these days.

When strictly comparing their Premier League records, Aguero does have a slight edge over Suarez. The Manchester City legend averaged a goal every 108 minutes in England whereas Suarez scored every 139 minutes in the Premier League.

However, after making the switch to Barcelona in 2014, the Uruguayan was able to take his game to a whole new level.

He was a key component in arguably the greatest forward three in football history alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar.

In total, he scored 198 goals in 283 appearances for Barcelona and he left the club in 2020 as their fourth highest-scoring player of all time.

2. Thierry Henry

For many, Henry is the greatest player to have ever graced the Premier League and Aguero had him second on his list.

His ability to score and create goals was unparalleled in the early 2000s as he fired the Gunners to two Premier League titles.

However, purely from a goalscoring standpoint, Aguero does boast a slightly superior record to Henry in England’s top flight.

During his stint in the Premier League, Henry averaged a goal every 122 minutes which is slightly inferior to Aguero’s record of a goal every 108 minutes.

However, when you consider goals and assists, both players have identical records as they each averaged a goal contribution every 85.9 minutes.

1. Ronaldo Nazario

Who else?

For many, Ronaldo is the greatest striker of all time and Aguero shares that opinion. Especially for those who grew up in the nineties, R9 is untouchable.

The Brazilian had all the attributes that a striker needs and is arguably the most complete number nine in football history given his elite pace, power, technique and skill.

Like Aguero, Ronaldo’s career was also hampered by injuries, although that didn’t stop him from winning two Ballon d’Or awards.

In a separate interview, Aguero revealed that Ronaldo was one of the five strikers that he looked up to during his formative years.

“When I was very very young I used to focus a lot on [Javier] Saviola that used to play for River Plate,” Aguero said.

“Later I focused on Tevez, [Juan Roman] Riquelme, then Ronaldo from Brazil. I also liked Michael Owen.

“Mainly, I used to focus on the players that I liked and tried to play like they did. When I was young, obviously.”

READ NEXT: Where are they now? The 5 best midfielders in the world in 2017 according to Xavi

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the top goalscorer from every Premier League season?