8 of the best teams to manage in EA FC 25 Career Mode: Inter Miami, Roma…

While Ultimate Team is the most popular game mode in EA FC 25, we can’t help but love a bit of Career Mode and we’ve gathered eight fun saves that you need to try out.

Getting stuck into a road to glory save at the start of the season is always great fun and we’ve come up with plenty of ideas for you to try out in the new game.

Having taken a closer look at the new database, here are eight of the best teams to manage in EA FC 25 Career Mode.

FC Schalke 04

The term ‘sleeping giant’ seems applicable when discussing Schalke. Last season they sunk to their lowest finish in over 34 years as the club ended up 10th in the 2. Bundesliga.

This is a club that was once a regular in the Champions League but nowadays is struggling to get out of the second division. It’s your job to restore the glory days for Die Knappen.

For 2. Bundesliga standards, their starting squad is decent enough and they do have several youngsters that you can look to develop.

The likes of Felipe Sanchez and Emil Winther Hojlund in particular have a lofty potential in the new game. For those who love a challenge, this Career Mode is for you.

Athletic Club

It’s been 20 years since a club other than Barcelona, Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid won La Liga. However, in 2024, Athletic Club definitely have a team that is capable of competing at the top.

With Inaki Williams and Nico Williams on either flank, the Spanish club are blessed with two of the quickest players in the entire game.

To make things realistic and even more of a challenge, you could give yourself a transfer embargo and only sign players from your youth academy.

In real life, Athletic Club will only sign players who were born in the Basque Country (a specific region of Spain) or those who learned their football skills in the academy.

Your challenge is to topple the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid while only using the squad you are given at the start and any academy gems that you manage to find.

Roma

It’s the first time that Roma have officially been in the game since FIFA 20 as EA lost the exclusive rights to the Italian club in the last four games.

However, with the Giallorossi now back and fully licensed in FC 25, there’s never been a better time to take them over on Career Mode.

In real life, the Italian club have endured all sorts of turbulence of late as they recently sacked club legend Daniele De Rossi.

It’s your job to get them back on track and to get them competing at the top of Serie A.

Ipswich Town

In 2023-24, all three of the newly promoted Premier League sides were relegated at the first time of asking. To avoid the same thing happening again, it’s your task to stabilise Ipswich in the top flight and then get them competing in the top half.

Having previously won the UEFA Cup back in 1981, the Tractor Boys are steeped in history and they’ve got a very competitive squad to build upon.

Five of their players have an 80+ potential in the game and after a busy summer transfer window, they have a squad that is capable of cutting it in the top flight.

Paris FC

For those looking for a proper challenge, look no further than Paris FC. A club currently in the second division and overshadowed by their local rivals, it’s your task to topple Ligue 1 and end PSG’s dominance.

It’ll take you quite a few seasons to do that, but the journey will be plenty of fun along the way. You’ll start in Ligue 2 with a budget of around £4million in your first season.

For Ligue 2 standards, you’ll start out with a decent enough squad, but it’ll require plenty of work before you have them competing against PSG in the top flight.

Fenerbahce

For the first time in history, the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium has been added to the game which adds an extra level of realism for Career Mode saves with Fenerbahce.

The Turkish club haven’t won the league in 10 years and it’ll be your job to topple the likes of Galatasaray, Besiktas and Trabzonspor.

At Fenerbahce, you’ll also walk into an incredibly fun squad as you’ll have the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin, Fred, Edin Dzeko and Dusan Tadic at your disposal.

Along with competing for silverware, it’ll also be your job to lower the average age of the squad which currently sits at 28.2.

Birmingham City

Blues broke all sorts of transfer records over the summer as they splashed over £25million on recruiting their new squad for League One.

While they might currently be in the third tier of English football, they don’t plan on sticking around for long as the club clearly has Premier League ambitions.

With an expectant board above you, it’ll be your job to deliver back-to-back promotions and get them competing in the Premier League.

They’ve already got two players in their squad with an 80+ potential and with one of the biggest budgets in the EFL, you’ll be able to splash the cash in this save.

Inter Miami

One last hurrah for Lionel Messi? If you’re looking for a save outside of Europe then look no further than Inter Miami.

In your first season, it’ll be tasked upon you to win all the silverware available and with the likes of Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets at your disposal, that shouldn’t be much of a problem.

However, the real challenge of this save will come in your second or third season as those aforementioned stars will start to retire one by one. It’ll be your job to rebuild Inter Miami will a new youthful core that can compete in the years to come.

Plus, using Messi in Career Mode is always fun.