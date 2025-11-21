It is fair to say, Eric Cantona knows what he is talking about when it comes to football.

The Manchester United legend was asked to name his all-time XI from football history by FourFourTwo and the list is an incredible who’s who of footballing elites.

It is worth noting that Cantona made this list in 2006 so the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are missing, but it is still one hell of an XI.

GK: Rene Higuita

The Scorpion kick inventor himself, Higuita is between the sticks for Cantona.

On the goalkeeper, Cantona said he “did tricks” but was also “a great keeper”, one who took “risks” and most of all, Cantona said he wanted “entertainers in my team.”

RB: Junior

Brazilian Junior makes it in at right back. Cantona praised him for being a “real man” and one who could “defend but he could be very good attacking too.”

Cantona also liked the way he “expressed himself”, remarking it seemed as he “always” enjoyed his football.

CB: Franz Beckenbauer

Considering he is the one central defender in the whole team, it is a good job Beckenbauer is considered one of the best to ever play the position.

The German was described by Cantona as a “leader of men” but the Frenchman admitted Beckenbauer also broke his heart after defeating the Dutch in the 1974 World Cup final.

“I cried my eyes out when they lost,” Cantona said. “I was very sad, but now I understand all about the brilliance of the Kaiser.”

LB: Giacinto Facchetti

Cantona said he had to have an Italian defender and he plumped for Facchetti.

The full back spent 18 years at Inter and even if Cantona was too young to see him play, he said highlights made him instantly like the Italian.

Cantona described him as a “noble player” and one who scored a lot of goals too.

CM: Roy Keane

One of only two team-mates of Cantona’s to make the list is Irish hardman Roy Keane.

Perhaps thought of more these days as a defensive midfielder, Cantona praised the United legend for his ability to play across the midfield.

Cantona said: “He was so intelligent in how he played the game and let me tell you: it felt good to have him behind me for four seasons.”

CM: Carlos Valderrama

Considering who is either side of him, Keane may have more defensive work to do than normal and on his right is Colombian Valderrama.

Off the pitch, Cantona said he was “shy and quiet” but on it, he was “generous” with “such vision” and “could get the ball where he wanted.”

The pair played together at Montpellier, an experience Cantona described as an “absolute pleasure.”

CM: Diego Maradona

Maradona comes in for high praise from Cantona with the Frenchman describing him as the greatest player of all time.

As for what separates him and Pele, Cantona said Maradona was not blessed with great team-mates and had to “carry the team himself.”

He said: “If you took Maradona out of Argentina they would not win the World Cup, but I think Brazil without Pele would still have won.”

RW: Garrincha

Cantona described Garrincha as the “perfect” footballer and lamented the fact that few videos exist of him playing.

Uniquely in this list, Cantona said he was drawn to the Brazilian because of the “way people speak and write about him.”

LW: Johan Cruyff

There is perhaps no bigger sign of a love of a player than having him on your bedroom wall as a child and for Cantona, that player was Cruyff.

While his influence stretches far beyond the pitch, Cantona praised Cruyff for being a “creator” and “at the heart of a revolution with his football.”

“If he wanted, he could be the best player in any position on the pitch,” Cantona said.

Johan Cruyff’s best XI in football history doesn’t include Messi or Ronaldo

ST: Mario Kempes

Perhaps a surprising choice given Ronaldo Nazario was still playing and fresh in the memory but Cantona went for the Argentine Kempes.

What saw him given the nod was the “elegance” he played with and Cantona praised him for helping Argentina win the World Cup in 1978.

ST: George Best

Pele good. Maradona great. George Best.

Cantona described one of United’s greatest ever players as a “free spirit” and one with “such charisma.” While Best was infamous for his activities off the pitch, Cantona said that when it came to the game, “he was always focused.”

Cantona noted that Best left Old Trafford early but had already made “many great memories” and said he wished they could have shared some time on the team bus.

