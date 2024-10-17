It’s the perfect time of year to grapple with a proper road to glory save in EA FC 25 career mode, but to do it properly, you need to know your way around the game’s best young talents.

Career mode has been completely reworked in the newest edition of the game to make for a more in-depth experience, but one constant is the importance of snapping up the best high-potential talent and developing them while you can.

Considering a mix of positions and budgets, for people managing the big guns and those starting out smaller, we’ve collated a list of six high-potential young ballers you need to put on your shopping list in FC 25. Don’t expect all the big names in this one – there’s something for everyone.

Jonas Urbig (GK)

Overall: 73

Potential: 85

There’s plenty of room for growth with Urbig, who currently plays his football in the 2. Bundesliga with 1. FC Koln.

Somewhat of a hidden gem, being in Germany’s second tier and starting at 73 overall means he’s available for a cheap price and won’t command much at all in wages.

Perfect for a road to glory save looking to make a marquee signing, or even a save with a bigger club looking to develop a future number one.

Pau Cubarsi (CB)

Overall: 72

Potential: 88

In real life, there’s little to no chance that Barcelona let go of Cubarsi anytime soon, even with their ropey financial situation. He’s a future world-beater.

Thankfully, this isn’t real life. This is FC25 and if your budget allows for it, then the Spanish centre-back is absolutely who you should be targeting to future-proof your defence.

He has pretty lofty wages from the off considering he’s just 17, so keep that in mind when making an offer, but saves with bigger clubs shouldn’t be an issue.

Jorrel Hato (LB)

Overall: 75

Potential: 88

A more budget-friendly option, you’ll have to pay a little more upfront for Ajax prospect Hato, but the 18-year-old commands much less in wages and would be more willing to leave the club for a smaller, growing side in a road to glory save.

Hato is left-footed and a versatile option, making him a unique option in game. His contract does have a release clause, but you can typically negotiate a price beneath that figure.

READ NEXT: Every Premier League club’s best player in 2034 according to EA FC 25

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every cover star from the FIFA and EA FC series since 2000?

Harry Amass (LB)

Overall: 60

Potential: 85

The perfect loan player for the first few seasons of a road to glory save, this is likely to be the last time Amass is available as such a hidden gem option if all goes to well and he makes a breakthrough at Manchester United in real life soon enough.

The 17-year-old possesses a three-star weak foot and already boasts 76 sprint speed at the beginning of the game. His wages are little lofty, but if you’re negotiating a long-term loan, you won’t be paying them in full anyway – at least not for a year or two.

A must-have for any save.

READ: The 8 Man Utd youngsters with an 80+ potential in EA FC 25

Joao Neves (CM)

Overall: 79

Potential: 88

We said this list would consider all budgets and so we simply had to include Neves. He might be difficult to sign permanently in season one having just moved to Paris Saint-Germain, and of course his wages will be astronomical, but if you’re doing a save with a top club, secure him at all costs.

A deep-lying playmaker with brilliant physical stats at the start of the game, skills such as his passing and dribbling will only skyrocket with time. The 19-year-old is the ultimate premium option.

Franco Mastantuono (CAM)

Overall: 69

Overall: 87

An immense talent with insane growth potential in FC 25, Mastantuono is a more budget-friendly pick if you can prize him away from River Plate.

The 16-year-old might not be gettable in season one, but give it a year or two and he can surely be yours, no matter the club.