The 2025-26 campaign has thrown some big curveballs, with top sides from England, Italy and Spain currently in danger of being relegated.

Whether it’s down to financial mismanagement, bad decisions behind the scenes or just plain bad luck, there are plenty of reasons why a club can find itself in relegation danger.

We’ve looked across Europe and have found eight big sides (equivalent to their division) who are in danger of being relegated this season.

Tottenham

Following their latest loss against Newcastle, Spurs now find themselves just five points above the relegation zone.

“You’ve got to say what it is and they are in a relegation fight,” Glenn Hoddle told TNT Sports following their latest loss.

“The players have to understand that and the fans have to understand that.

“It is the reality and you have to scrap for every single point.”

Since playing Arsenal in November, only Burnley and Wolves have accumulated fewer points than Spurs, highlighting their dismal form of late.

Thomas Frank has taken the bullet for the poor form, but the problems at Tottenham certainly run deeper than him.

Valencia

Valencia have been an ever-present in the Spanish top flight since the 1980s and were one of Europe’s best teams in the early 2000s.

The last time they weren’t in the top division was 1986-87, but the club currently find themselves in danger of the drop.

The club flirted with relegation last season, before a nine-game unbeaten run at the end of the campaign to secure their safety.

Unfortunately, they’ve struggled to maintain that momentum this season and now find themselves 17th in La Liga, just one point above the relegation zone.

With all three sides below them having a game in hand, their survival chances aren’t looking great at this point.

Leicester City

Tipped as one of the favourites for promotion before a ball had been kicked, Leicester now find themselves 21st in the Championship and only outside the bottom three on goal difference.

The past few weeks have been an absolute whirlwind for Leicester fans as they’ve recently sacked their manager, have been handed a six-point deduction and bottled a three-goal lead against Southampton in midweek.

Following their 4-3 loss against Southampton, Leicester seemed to have reached boiling point with fans chanting ‘you’re not fit to wear the shirt’ at full-time.

With a grim fixture list on the horizon and Blackburn having a game in hand, there’s a strong possibility that Leicester are in the bottom three come the end of the month.

West Brom

West Brom haven’t been in the third tier of English football since the early 1990s.

However, following a turbulent campaign, they now find themselves just two points above the relegation zone in the Championship, having not won any of their last eight games.

Wigan Athletic

Wigan were a Premier League club as recently as 2013, but could find themselves playing in the fourth tier of English football next season.

The club have endured a dreadful run of form of late and now find themselves 22nd in League One, having failed to win any of their last eight matches.

Ryan Lowe was sacked following a 6-1 defeat against Peterborough and it’s now crucial that they hire the correct replacement.

Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg have been an ever-present side in the Bundesliga since 1997. They even won the league as recently as 2009 under Felix Magath.

However, the club has endured a tough campaign this time around and now find themselves just two points above the relegation zone with 13 games remaining.

Fiorentina

Looking at the Serie A table and seeing Fiorentina in 18th just doesn’t look right.

After finishing sixth last season and making it to the UEFA Conference League semi-final, everything has fallen apart for them this time around.

With key players sold over the summer and a growing injury list, there’s a growing possibility that they will drop this year. What they’d give for Batistuta or Rui Costa now.

Legia Warsaw

Polish football is on the up, with increasing investment and strength in depth threatening to drag one of Europe’s sleeping giants out of its slumber.

And the increased competition has seen its most internationally-renowned club, Legia Warsaw, slip into the relegation zone this year.

Legia reached the Conference League quarter-finals last season, losing to Chelsea, but have been in disastrous form this year.

Fans chanted the aggressive slogan “A jak spadniemy, to wszystkich was zajebiemy,” which roughly translates to “If we get relegated, we’ll come for all of you,” after a recent away draw. Yikes.

