Tottenham are still looking over their shoulders at the prospect of an unthinkable relegation from the Premier League – but they aren’t the only club at risk of a rare drop from the top flight.

Spurs finished one place above the relegation zone last season, but the points gap with the bottom three meant they were never really in danger. It’s different this time around, though, with Roberto De Zerbi facing the daunting task of guiding them away from unprecedented danger.

Regarded as one of the ‘big six’ in the Premier League, Tottenham dropping down to the Championship would be a shocking story.

However, while this may bring no comfort to their fans, they aren’t the only big club facing a similar narrative this season.

We’ve looked across the European leagues to pick out some clubs you might be surprised to see in relegation battles.

Sevilla

Like Spurs, the rut Sevilla have got stuck in has been coming for a while. A hat trick of fourth-place finishes between 2019-20 and 2021-22 has been followed by a steady deterioration.

They finished 12th in 2022-23 (whilst inevitably winning the Europa League), 14th in 2023-24 and 17th in 2024-25, when they ended up just one point above the bottom three.

Once again, they are hovering just above the relegation zone at the moment. Fears over their position caused the sacking of head coach Matias Almeyda in March, to be replaced by Luis Garcia (not the former Liverpool player, but a 53-year-old who was most recently in charge of Alaves).

Sevilla have only won one of their past nine games and their next opponents are Atletico Madrid, so it could easily become one in 10. Real Madrid on the penultimate matchday could be a decisively tricky tie, too.

All three of the teams below Sevilla have won more recently than them. 19th-placed Levante, who are five points behind, are another of their remaining opponents.

The 2000-01 season was the last time Sevilla weren’t in the Spanish top flight. They’ve had seven top-four finishes since then, but have been flirting with danger a few too many times in recent years.

Not even signing Neal Maupay has helped them much. Could it finally catch up with them?

Fiorentina

Despite coming sixth in Serie A last season, it took Fiorentina until their 16th game this season to claim their first league win. Head coach Stefano Pioli paid the price along the way.

No Serie A side has ever survived after failing to win any of their first 14 games in a season, but a respectable turnaround in fortunes under Paolo Vanoli has given La Viola a chance of becoming the first.

Top-flight material since 2004, they lifted themselves out of the bottom three with a win over Bologna in January to cap off a four-game unbeaten run, and although they slid back into the drop zone briefly, they have been out of it since their last game of February.

Mathematically, though, Fiorentina are not out of the woods just yet. With seven games left, they are five points above 18th.

Realistically, the bottom two in Serie A – Verona and Pisa – already look like goners, meaning there’s just one relegation spot left to avoid. Lecce, Cremonese and Cagliari are all beneath Fiorentina at the moment, but the former could still take points off La Viola when they meet in April.

Fiorentina also still have games against European hopefuls Roma, Juventus and Atalanta on their schedule for the run-in.

They have put together another four-game unbeaten run at present, but things might yet get nervy again. Perhaps they should lure Rui Costa out of retirement.

Nice

One of the other clubs in Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos empire, Nice have suffered a steep decline in fortunes this season.

Only two teams are relegated automatically from Ligue 1 and Nice appear clear enough of that danger zone.

However, the team that finishes third from bottom goes into a play-off to preserve their top-flight status – and that’s a trap Nice could conceivably fall into.

With six games left, they are four points above Auxerre – who they are due to meet in what could be a tantalising penultimate game of the season. Moreover, they have three of the current top four to play before then.

They have been in Ligue 1 since 2002, but will have to fight for that status over the coming weeks.

Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg have been a Bundesliga outfit without interruption since 1997, but face an uphill battle to preserve that status into a 30th year.

They fell into the bottom two at the start of March with a 4-0 loss to Stuttgart. A week later, they changed their coach for the second time this season.

Now with six games left, Wolfsburg are four points adrift of even the relegation play-off spot in the Bundesliga (and a further two away from a 15th-place standing that would save them automatically).

They have the joint-worst defence in the German top flight this season, having conceded more than 60 goals. Remarkably, they are yet to win over the second half of the season, last tasting victory in January against St. Pauli.

Legia Warsaw

Legia Warsaw are Poland’s most successful club and the only to never have been relegated from the top flight since the Second World War. But they find themselves in a potentially perilous position with seven games left this season.

Although they began the campaign playing in the Europa League qualifiers, Legia have found wins few and far between domestically. They are currently outside the bottom three only via goal difference.

It’s an incredibly tight table, though. Legia are eight points above the bottom of the table and the same distance away from fourth place in the opposite direction. It could all turn out to be just fine.

But the sight of such a powerhouse of Polish football being so close to the relegation zone is certainly intriguing as the business end of the season arrives.

READ MORE: Who will stay or go if Spurs are actually relegated to the Championship?

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