Being sent off on debut is the definition of a nightmare beginning for any player and it has happened on plenty of occasions at the top level across football history.

And while there are countless stories of magical dream debuts from across football history, there are plenty of examples of those who endured such poor starts.

We covered some of the most disastrous debuts in football history previously, but this list is specifically focused on debuts with red cards only.

Amara Nallo

Beginning with the most recent case, the 18-year-old was granted his Liverpool debut off the bench by Arne Slot in a throwaway UEFA Champions League game against PSV Eindhoven in January 2025 with the Reds already qualified for the next round.

The Dutchman brought a hugely inexperienced substitute bench full of aspiring youngsters, including Nallo who was dismissed for a last-man challenge on Johan Bakayoko four minutes into his debut.

It also meant he became the youngest player to be red-carded in the club’s 132-year history. It can only get better right?

Lionel Messi

While he has a career full of iconic moments, one that many will have forgotten is the fact he was sent off just 47 seconds into his debut for Argentina against Hungary in 2005.

Sent off for an alleged swipe on Hungary’s Vilmos Vanczák, replays showed it was a harsh decision as the defender had exaggerated the contact, leaving Messi to exit the pitch in tears.

It was just one of three red cards from across his career.

Joao Felix

The Portuguese attacker arrived in January on loan in 2023 from Atletico Madrid and made his debut against Fulham under Graham Potter. Many will forget just how sharp he was before being dismissed; he initially showcased a lot of ability at Craven Cottage.

However, his debut was cut short in the second half after his dangerous high challenge on Kenny Tete. Banned for three games after that, it was a nightmare start. He later re-joined the club in a permanent deal in 2024.

Jonathan Woodgate

Often described as the ultimate ‘nightmare debut’, Jonathan Woodgate made his much-anticipated first start for Real Madrid in 2005, 13 months after originally signing due to incessant injuries.

Perhaps the writing was already on the wall ahead of his debut against Athletic Bilbao after such a spell on the sidelines, he was clearly over-eager to impress as he netted an own goal in the 25th minute.

He then lunged in with a late challenge just before half-time and then saw red for a second yellow in the 65th minute after trying to stop a counter-attack.

He only managed 13 more appearances after that before leaving Spain.

Chris Smalling

It was a debut that many would have missed as the ex-Manchester United defender joined the Saudi Arabia Pro League moving to Al-Fayha from AS Roma in September 2024.

His debut closely mirrors Woodgate’s as he managed to fire into his own goal after just six minutes.

After his disastrous start, his side went on to concede two more goals before he was sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity in the second half.

Since then, he’s started every single game but his side currently languishes just above the relegation zone.

Joe Cole

Having been a fan favourite at Chelsea, a long-term injury eventually saw him depart the club to join Liverpool on a free transfer.

However, he was sent off just 45 minutes into his debut against Arsenal for a crashing challenge on defender Laurent Koscielny.

Ironically the Frenchman, also making his debut for the Gunners, was dismissed in the second half for handball, making the eventual 1-1 draw a tale of two debutants who saw red.

Gervinho

The Ivorian made his debut on the opening weekend of the new season in 2011 away against Newcastle at St. James Park but saw red after an altercation with the ever-controversial Joey Barton.

Originally, the Newcastle midfielder dragged him up from the ground after a challenge which angered the winger, who reacted by slapping Barton which led to an inevitable straight red.

Welcome to the Premier League!

Serge Aurier

Often characterised as a hothead, Serge Aurier always seemed to be on the edge of doing something dramatic during his time at Tottenham – and it was something that stemmed from his very first appearance.

Sent off against West Ham, the former PSG defender had initially made a crucial interception in the first half to endear himself to the fans on his full league debut before later seeing red for a second yellow.

Luca Zidane

With the eyes of the footballing world watching intensely due to his namesake as he made his debut for Rayo Vallecano in 2021, he was sent off after just 16 minutes of his debut for the club against Sevilla.

He was caught out by a long ball over the top which then saw forward Oussama Idrissi go past him, before Zidane pulled him back resulting in a clear red card and a penalty.

His father did award him a full Real Madrid debut in 2018 but many will just remember his disastrous debut for Rayo.

Luis Suarez

Hardly a stranger to controversy, he was sent off on his international debut in 2007 against Colombia in a 3-1 victory.

He was dismissed for a second yellow card five minutes from time for dissent.

Fortunately, he managed to become one of their country’s best-ever players after that, with his only other red card being THAT handball in the 2010 World Cup against Ghana.

Graeme Souness

Appointed as the player-manager of Rangers in 1986, Graeme Souness led by example in true Souness-fashion by being sent off for a reckless challenge in the 34th on his debut against Hibernian.

He later blamed assistant manager Walter Smith who had told him before kick-off that Billy Kirkwood, who Smith had managed at Dundee United, was likely to ‘leave one on him’ which resulted in Souness retaliating first leaving his opposite number with a bloody knee as he was given his marching orders.