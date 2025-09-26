Youngsters from Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough and Southampton are among the best Championship wonderkids in EA FC 26.

With the new game being released today, we’ve had a closer look at what wonderkids are currently playing in England’s second tier.

Only including players currently under the age of 20, here are the 10 biggest Championship wonderkids with the highest potential on FC 26.

=6. Jay Robinson – 82 potential

The Southampton academy has produced a plethora of talented youngsters over the years and Robinson is their latest export.

He’s made quite the impression in real life, having already established himself as a regular starter for Will Still’s side in the Championship.

With 82 potential, the teenage striker is definitely worth picking up on your next career mode save.

=6. Igor Tyjon – 82 potential

The teenage forward joined the Blackburn Rovers academy in 2023 and he’s since made three senior appearances for the club.

With a base rating of 57, he’s capable of reaching an 82 in the new game, making him one of the top Championship wonderkids.

=6. Malick Yalcouye – 82 potential

The Brighton youngster is spending the season on loan with Swansea, where he’s already made quite the impression.

Capable of playing anywhere in midfield, Yalcouye boasts a potential of 82 in the new game.

“He is one of the greatest talents we’ve ever seen in the Swedish league’s history,” is how Daniel Kristoffersson of the Swedish publication Sportbladet described the teenager.

=6. Sindre Walle Egeli – 82 potential

Walle Egeli became the most expensive signing in Championship history upon joining Ipswich for £17.5million over the summer.

The 19-year-old winger has a base rating of 68, but is capable of growing to an 82 when he hits his peak.

=6. Nestory Irankunda – 82 potential

Signed by Watford from Bayern Munich over the summer, Irankunda looks like one hell of a player.

The dynamic winger is absolutely rapid, both in the game and in real life.

He’s already made a huge impression in the Championship and it’s no surprise that he has such a lofty potential in FC 26.

=3. Harrison Armstrong – 83 potential

Rated incredibly highly by Everton fans, Armstrong has been loaned out to Preston North End for the 2025-26 season.

A combative midfielder with real quality on the ball, Armstrong has already made a big name for himself in the England youth set-up.

=3. Louis Page – 83 potential

The son of Don Page who played for the likes of Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United, it’s safe to say that Louis comes from a sporting background.

At the age of 16 he was named as Leicester’s Academy Player of the Season and has since made his senior debut for the club.

=3. Harry Amass – 83 potential

Rated highly in the Man United academy, Amass has been sent out on loan to Sheffield Wednesday until January in order to gain first-team experience.

The left-back has a base rating of 68 in the game, but can grow to 83 when reaching his full potential.

“At the moment he has grown a lot in his defensive work, and you can see he puts so much effort into his defensive work,” Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen recently told reporters.

“The next step is to continue this high level of defensive stuff because he has really improved in the moment.”

2. Yang Min Hyeok – 84 potential

The Spurs youngster spent the second half of last season on loan with QPR and is spending this season with Portsmouth on loan.

Capable of playing anywhere across the forward line, Tottenham fans will no doubt be keeping a close eye on his development this season.

With a potential of 84 in FC 26, he’s certainly someone worth picking up in your next career mode save.

1. Sverre Halseth Nypan – 86 potential

Officially, the biggest Championship wonderkid in FC 26 is Middlesbrough’s Nypan, who’s currently on loan from Man City.

The tricky midfielder has already made quite the impression in the EFL, having looked like a real live wire for Rob Edwards’ side who currently top the table.

He’s got a base rating of 69, but is capable of growing to an 86 when he reaches his peak.

