Big names from La Liga, Serie A and the Premier League will not be playing European football in 2025-26.

Due to underperformance in their domestic league, this lot won’t be needing their passports over the next 12 months or so.

We’ve picked out five clubs that regularly play in European football who’ll be missing out next year.

Manchester United

A historically bad 2024-25 Premier League campaign sees United lie in 16th place with Ruben Amorim having no positive impact since taking over in November.

Solace has come in the Europa League, with Lyon and Athletic Bilbao beaten en route to the final, before a meek performance in the 1-0 defeat to Tottenham in the showpiece match.

As Spurs, who have been equally bad domestically, celebrate qualifying for the Champions League, United are left to lick their wounds before a generation-defining summer.

AC Milan

Milan have won seven European Cups, but will be sitting at home next season following a disastrous 2024-25 campaign.

Il Rossoneri have fallen hard from their glory days and currently sit ninth in Serie A with a single game remaining.

They also lost the Coppa Italia final to Bologna, denying Milan entry into the Europa League through the back door.

This also means that Christian Pulisic, who has performed well this year, will not play continental football in the year before the USA host the World Cup.

Sevilla

If football had an intercontinental champion, Sevilla would be the benchmark for it. Kings of the mid-card title, they’ve won the Europa League a ridiculous seven times.

Yet despite that record in Europe’s second-tier competition, their league campaign last year was sub-par and sees them stranded in La Liga’s mid-table.

They actually did the same in 2022-23, but were already in European competition and won the Europa League, which papered over the cracks.

Incredibly, Sevilla have been even worse this year and currently sit 16th in the league table. Even worse is the sight of city neighbours Betis in the Conference League final. It’s a long road back.

READ NEXT: Where are they now? The 10 youngest players to feature in the Champions League



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the top 15 Champions League goalscorers of the 2020s?



Real Sociedad

We were tempted to give this slot to Valencia, but one of Spain’s traditional giants have been absent from European competitions for several years now.

So we’ve plumped for Sociedad, a Europa League staple who also played in the Champions League kncokouts last season.

Currently 11th in La Liga, the San Sebastian-based club face a year on the sidelines and have already lost Martin Zubimendi to Arsenal. More could follow.

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig sporting director Marcel Schafer has slammed the team’s performance in the 2024-25 season after their worst-ever Bundesliga finish.

Leipzig ended the season with a 3-2 home loss to Stuttgart, finishing seventh and missing out on European competition for the first time since their 2016 promotion.

Also, the club recorded just 13 wins in 34 league games, their lowest total since entering the German elite division.

“There are no new insights. It was a disappointing season for the players, the team, and the club. We failed to achieve our goals,” Schafer said.

“That’s why we are where we are and won’t be playing internationally next year.”