Several of the world’s most populated countries have never qualified for the World Cup finals, despite having millions of people to choose from.

Whether their national sport is not football or corruption inhibits the game in their country, it’s safe to say that this lot are less than their sum of their parts.

We’ve trawled through the population statistics and picked out the eight biggest countries to have never qualified for the World Cup.

8. Thailand (71 million)

Thailand have twice reached the final round of Asian qualifying for the World Cup, in 2002 and 2018, but have never made the final step to the tournament itself.

Currently ranked 101st by FIFA, Thailand have been as high as 43rd in the past.

The War Elephants qualified for the Olympic football tournament in 1956 and again in 1968.

7. Vietnam (99 million)

Football was introduced to Vietnam by the French in the late 19th century, but the Southeast Asian country doesn’t have the same on-field prowess as their former occupiers.

They progressed to the third round of Asian qualifying in 2022, Vietnam’s best performance ever, but never looked likely to reach the 2026 finals.

6. Philippines (113 million)

During a period of American colonial rule in the Philippines between 1898 and 1935, basketball and boxing were the most popular sports in the Southeast Asian nation.

Football is popular these days, but the Philippines were ranked 143rd by FIFA in September 2025 and have never threatened to qualify for a World Cup.

5. Ethiopia (125 million)

With its rich cultural heritage and unwavering passion for the sport, Ethiopia’s absence from the World Cup is one of the least explainable on this list.

They did make the African play-offs for the 2014 event, narrowly losing to Nigeria over two legs.

Africa now has nine World Cup qualifying slots, meaning Ethiopia could squeeze into the 2030 finals if they get their act together.

4. Bangladesh (169 million)

There were wild celebrations in Bangladesh when Lionel Messi and Argentina won the 2022 World Cup.

More famous for cricket, Bangladesh has long been obsessed with the World Cup with Argentina and Brazil being their traditional favourites.

Previously part of British India and then Pakistan, Bangladesh did not attempt to qualify for the finals until 1974 and the Bengal Tigers are yet to feature in the tournament.

3. Pakistan (243 million)

Pakistan has a huge population, with over 240 million people, but the nation’s football team has never played at the FIFA World Cup.

Never ranked higher than 141st in the world, Pakistan is closer to 200 in the FIFA rankings these days, and football remains firmly behind cricket in popularity.

2. Indonesia (278 million)

With just under 280 million people, Indonesia is the fourth-most populous nation in the world.

Indonesia has never qualified for the World Cup, but the Dutch East Indies (a Dutch colonial state occupying much of the current Indonesia) did feature in the 1938 edition.

Sadly, their sole match at the finals was a 6-0 spanking by Hungary.

A brave attempt to reach the 2026 finals was ended by defeats to Saudi Arabia and Iraq, despite the inclusion of several Eredivisie-based players.

1. India (1.4 billion)

Since June 2023, India has been the most populous nation in the world, with over 1.4 billion people currently living in the Asian country.

Football is widely watched and played in India, but cricket is the most popular sport by far and the Blue Tigers have never played at the World Cup.

They did reach the 1950 finals in Brazil, but withdrew due to travel costs and not because they demanded to play barefoot, as legend suggests.

