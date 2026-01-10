Throughout its long and rich history, the FA Cup has been the stage for many a memorable giant-killing – but which was the biggest?

The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle have all been left red-faced by opponents languishing in the lower reaches of the pyramid.

We’ve ranked the seven biggest FA Cup upsets in the competition’s long and distinguished history, prioritising the gap in league position between the opponents.

7. Burnley 0-1 Lincoln (2017)

The 2016-17 campaign was a hugely memorable one for Lincoln City, as they won promotion back to the EFL and reached the FA Cup quarter-finals – becoming the first non-League side to do so since 1914.

Having beaten Championship Ipswich and Brighton in previous rounds, Sean Raggett’s 89th-minute header shocked Premier League Burnley at Turf Moor.

Their reward? Arsenal at the Emirates. And sticking a metaphorical finger up at Clarets midfielder Joey Barton.

6. Chelsea 2-4 Bradford (2015)

Jose Mourinho’s future Premier League champions went 2-0 up against their League One opponents in the 2015 Fourth Round. Then this happened.

5. Wrexham 2-1 Arsenal (1992)

A whopping 81 league places separated Wrexham of the Fourth Division and reigning league champions Arsenal as they faced off in Baltic conditions at the Racecourse Ground.

It should have been a formality for George Graham’s side and things were going according to plan as Alan Smith gave them a half-time lead.

The hosts had other ideas, though, and quickfire goals from captain Mickey Thomas in the 82nd minute and Steve Watkin two minutes later wrote Wrexham into Cup folklore.

4. Sutton United 2-1 Coventry (1989)

Sutton United of the Conference (ask your uncle) went into this tie as 5,000-1 outsiders, while First Division Coventry had lifted the trophy just 18 months earlier.

But the sandy pitch at Gander Green Lane proved an immense leveller.

The non-League part-timers defied the odds to record an iconic FA Cup result, Matthew Hanlan’s volley just before the hour mark proving decisive.

3. Yeovil 2-1 Sunderland (1949)

Non-League Yeovil Town shouldn’t have stood a chance against top-flight giants Sunderland – whose stars included British-record signing Len Shackleton.

But the Somerset underdogs fought to pull off an amazing upset on their famous sloping pitch to reach the fifth round.

Captain Alec Stock had put Yeovil ahead in the first half, but Jackie Robinson equalised after the break and the tie went to extra time.

But the First Division favourites couldn’t complete the turnaround, and Eric Bryant was the match-winning hero for the Glovers.

Yeovil lost 8-0 at Manchester United in the next round and nobody gave a f*ck.

2. Hereford United 2-1 Newcastle (1972)

Any English football fan who hasn’t seen Ronnie Radford’s winner in this match should seek immediate medical attention.

Hereford United were eventually liquidated, but their name will live on forever.

1. Macclesfield 2-1 Crystal Palace (2026)

Non-league Macclesfield produced the greatest shock in FA Cup history with a stunning Third Round performance to knock out holders Crystal Palace.

The hosts are ranked 117 places below Premier League side Palace, meaning this was the biggest upset in the competition of all time in terms of league places.

Paul Dawson’s brilliant header in the first half had the home fans in dreamland, before Isaac Buckley-Ricketts shocked Palace further when he prodded in a second after the break.

Palace pulled a goal back near the end, but the National League North side held on in front of a delirious Moss Rose crowd.

