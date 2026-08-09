Cristiano Ronaldo was the first big-name star to swap the English shores for Saudi Arabia, but several players have since followed in his footsteps.

While Ronaldo was available on a free, Saudi Pro League sides have had to fork out big transfer fees to sign some of their other targets.

We’ve taken a look at the 10 most expensive sales from English sides to teams in the Saudi Pro League. Note: we’ve included any potential add-ons in the figures.

10. Riyad Mahrez – £34.7m

A five-time Premier League winner, Mahrez brought the curtain down on his nine-year spell in England by joining Al-Ahli in the summer of 2023.

The Saudi Pro League side spent a then-club-record fee to sign the winger from Manchester City, paying an initial £30.4million plus a further £4.3million in potential add-ons.

He recorded 37 goals and 50 assists in 122 appearances across all competitions and played a key role in their success, winning two AFC Champions League Elite titles and a Saudi Super Cup.

The Algeria international has now left Al-Ahli on a free transfer this summer following the expiration of his contract.

=8. Fabinho – £40m

Fabinho enjoyed a trophy-laden career at Liverpool and was an integral part of the team which ended their 30-year wait for a league title in 2020.

But his form dipped in the 2022-23 season and the Reds decided to cash in on the midfielder after receiving a £40million bid from Al-Ittihad.

“Al-Ittihad made an offer for me and the Liverpool directors said it was very good for the club and for me,” he said. “I was afraid and decided to wait to see what [the coaching staff] would say.

“I thought I was an important player and that they would refuse any offer, but I realised that the club was open to selling me.”

The Brazil international added to his medal collection by winning the Saudi Pro League title and the King’s Cup in 2024-25, but he has now left the club on a free transfer.

=8. Ivan Toney – £40m

Having scored 36 goals in 63 Premier League appearances for Brentford, Toney was linked with Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham in the summer of 2024.

But a move to another Premier League club never materialised for the England international, and that opened the door for Al-Ahli.

An opening offer of £35million was rejected by the Bees, but they returned with a second bid worth £40million and it was accepted on transfer deadline day.

The striker has registered 72 goals and 17 assists in 93 appearances in all competitions, while winning back-to-back AFC Champions League Elite titles and a Saudi Super Cup. He’s also one of the highest-paid players in world football.

7. Joao Felix – £43.7m

Felix failed to make an impact during his two separate spells at Chelsea, who first welcomed him to West London on loan and then paid £45million to sign him on a permanent deal in 2024.

He had a loan spell at AC Milan in the second half of the 2024-25 season before linking up with his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr.

The Saudi Pro League side paid an initial £26.2million and £17.5million in potential add-ons for the Portugal international, taking the total package to £43.7million.

He registered 26 goals and 19 assists in all competitions in 2025-26 and won the Saudi Pro League Player of the Season award after helping Al Nassr end a seven-year wait for the league title.

6. Ruben Neves – £47m

Neves won the Championship title in his debut season at Wolves in 2017-18 and went on to establish himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

The Portugal international expressed a desire to join Barcelona in the summer of 2023, but the cash-strapped LaLiga side didn’t have the funds to complete the transfer.

Al Hilal had no financial issues and were able to agree a deal worth £47million, which helped Wolves balance the books and comply with Financial Fair Play restrictions.

The 29-year-old has won one Saudi Pro League title, two Saudi Super Cups and two King’s Cups at Al Hilal and recently signed a new deal to stay at the Riyadh-based side until 2029.

5. Aleksandar Mitrovic – £50m

After completing the deal for Neves, Al Hilal continued their shopping spree in the Premier League by signing Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea and Mitrovic from Fulham in the summer of 2023.

They initially looked to pay £25.5million for Mitrovic but eventually went up to £50million, making it a club-record sale for Fulham.

The striker scored 40 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions in his debut season, helping Al Hilal win the Saudi Pro League title, the Saudi Super Cup and the King’s Cup in 2023-24.

But his contract was terminated by mutual consent following an injury-hit second season, and he completed a free transfer to Qatari side Al Rayyan.

4. Moussa Diaby – £50.4m

Aston Villa fought off competition from Al Nassr to sign Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2023 in a deal worth up to £51.9million.

But he spent just one season at Villa Park before making the switch to the Saudi Pro League, although it was Al Ittihad who secured his signature in 2024.

The France international was bought for £50.4million, and the deal saw him replace Fabinho as Al Ittihad’s club-record signing.

He won the Saudi Pro League title and the King’s Cup in his debut season in 2024-25, and has now been linked with a return to Europe with Inter Milan.

3. Darwin Nunez – £56.6m

Nunez failed to justify his £85million price tag during his time at Liverpool, and he played a bit-part role in their title-winning campaign in 2024-25.

The Reds decided to cut their losses on the striker in 2025, selling him to Al Hilal for an initial £46.2million plus another £10.4million in potential add-ons.

He scored nine goals in his first 24 appearances, but was cut from their Saudi Pro League squad following Karim Benzema’s arrival from Al Ittihad in February 2026.

The Uruguay international is now looking to leave Al Hilal this summer and has been linked with teams in America and Turkey.

2. Crysencio Summerville – £60m

Summerville was one of West Ham United’s standout performers in the 2025-26 season, but was unable to prevent their relegation from the Premier League.

Roma made two unsuccessful bids for the Netherlands international, with the second offer reportedly worth around £40million.

He was also linked with Aston Villa, Tottenham and Manchester United, before Al Hilal stepped in and blew their competitors out of the water.

They agreed to pay the Hammers an initial £55million and a further £5million in add-ons for the winger, who has put pen to paper on a four-year contract.

1. Jhon Duran – £71m

Having arrived at Aston Villa as a relatively unknown quantity in January 2023, Duran soon became one of the most exciting young talents in the Premier League.

Villa rejected a £57million bid from West Ham in January 2025, but Al Nassr’s offer of an initial £65million and £6million in potential add-ons proved too good to turn down.

“I don’t know exactly until everything is done if Jhon Duran is leaving but if he is leaving it is good news for us because it means they are paying good money,” Unai Emery said.

“Because we have developed one young player in two years to get this offer. It is not only for the club, it is the club, the players and team. Those circumstances can be positive.”

The deal made him the second-most expensive signing in Saudi Pro League history, only behind Neymar’s £86million move to Al Hilal.

He scored 12 goals in 18 appearances but was shipped out on loan to Fenerbahce just six months after joining Al Nassr.

The striker also had a brief spell at Zenit St. Petersburg before joining Benfica on a season-long loan deal. Some career.

READ MORE: 12 players we’re most gutted took the Saudi cash: Summerville, Nunez, Neymar…

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