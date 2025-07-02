Players from Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are among the breakout stars from the 2025 Club World Cup.

With 32 teams from across the globe competing in the competition, several youngsters have made an impression while playing in the United States.

Here are seven breakout stars who have caught our eye during the tournament so far.

Gonzalo Garcia

Prior to the Club World Cup, Garcia was a fairly unknown quantity who had only featured sparingly under Carlo Ancelotti.

However, the 21-year-old has had an exemplary scoring record for Real Madrid Castilla and he’s stepped up this summer in the absence of Kylian Mbappe.

After scoring against Al-Hilal and RB Salzburg during the group stages, he scored the winning goal against Juventus to send Real Madrid into the quarter-finals.

“I had no doubts about Gonzalo,” Alonso said when discussing the young forward.

“What he’s doing isn’t a surprise. He’s done it many times at Castilla. At least for him.

“He’s the typical number nine, who knows how to wait for his opportunity, who moves well. I’m very happy for him. He has Raul qualities in his movements.”

Claudio Echeverri

After spending the majority of 2025 on the bench, Manchester City fans finally saw what Echeverri can offer when he was handed a start against Al-Ain.

He had to be withdrawn at half-time of that game because of injury, but before then, he scored a sublime free-kick in the 27th minute.

With that in his locker, City fans will be eager to see more from the Argentine youngster next season.

Senny Mayulu

The French teenager featured in all three of PSG’s group-stage fixtures against Atletico Madrid, Botafogo and Seattle Sounders.

He managed to score against Atletico Madrid and subsequently became one of the youngest scorers in the competition’s history.

If the 19-year-old continues to develop at his current rate, he’s got one hell of a future ahead of him.

Lennart Karl

Vincent Kompany handed Karl his senior Bayern Munich debut against Auckland City last month.

Aged 17 years and three months old, the German youngster is the youngest player to feature in the competition this year.

During his cameo against the New Zealand outfit, he boasted a 91% pass accuracy, won six ground duels and had five shots.

“Lenny has the ability to be a threat in the last third of the pitch,” Kompany said after handing Karl his debut.

“That’s his main strength. He had good situations. It’s good for him and for FC Bayern that he made his debut.”

Wallace Yan

After scoring against LAFC and Chelsea, Wolves have reportedly ramped up their interest in the young Flamengo forward.

Prior to the tournament, the 20-year-old had only made 15 senior appearances, but he’s now being linked with a big-money move to Europe.

Given that Yan has a €40million release clause in his contract, Flamengo manager Filipe Luis thinks that the club are in a strong position to keep him for the time being.

“No worries [about Wallace Yan’s contract],” Luis told reporters.

“He is well protected by Flamengo, he certainly has a well-protected contract.

“He is a player we have a lot of confidence in, a guy who is hungry to win, ambitious and fights every day to achieve his goal. Consequently, he helps our team and Flamengo a lot.”

Tyrique George

Nicknamed ‘Evil Saka’, George has made a good impression for Chelsea during the tournament this summer.

The teenager was handed a handful of minutes in the Premier League last season and he’s continued to impress for Chelsea at the Club World Cup.

His highlight moment came against Esperance when his long-range strike found the back of the net in the 97th minute.

Josh Acheampong

Along with George, fellow Chelsea youngster Acheampong has also made quite the impression at the tournament.

The 19-year-old produced a marvellous display against Esperance and garnered plenty of praise from his manager, Enzo Maresca.

“The one I fell in love with tonight is Josh Acheampong,” said the Italian boss.

“He can be a fantastic player for this club. A good player can play in different positions and he showed that.

“The best thing for Josh is that he’s open – he wants to learn. Full-back? No problem, what do I have to do?”

