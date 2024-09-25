8 brilliant footballers who are set to be out injured until 2025: Rodri, Ter Stegen…

Stars from AC Milan, Barcelona and Manchester City are among the players set to be sidelined through injury until 2025.

Injuries are part and parcel of football, but they are never nice to occur, especially when a big star is forced to take a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

We’ve looked across Europe and have found eight players who likely won’t kick a ball again until the new year because of injury.

Rodri

The full extent of Rodri’s injury against Arsenal has yet to be confirmed, but things aren’t looking good for the Spanish midfielder.

It’s thought that the 28-year-old sustained an ACL injury which could potentially keep him sidelined for the next 12 months. Given his importance to Pep Guardiola’s side, this injury could seriously derail their title defence.

Since arriving from Atletico Madrid, Man City have only lost 11% of their games with him in the XI, compared to losing 24% of games without the Spaniard in the side.

Fingers crossed he’s able to make a full and speedy recovery.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

After suffering a ruptured patella tendon in Barcelona’s latest game against Villarreal, Ter Stegen now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The 32-year-old had to be carried off on a stretcher after sustaining the injury and it’s thought that he could miss the next seven months of action while he recovers.

In the meantime, Barcelona could be forced to turn to the free agents market in order to find a short-term replacement for the German shot-stopper.

Andreas Christensen

Barcelona really haven’t had much luck of late when it comes to injuries. Having only played 26 minutes of La Liga football this season, Christensen is another long-term absentee that they are dealing with.

The defender is currently recovering from an injury to his left Achilles and going off the latest reports, he’s set to be sidelined until at least January next year.

Isco

After enjoying somewhat of a career revival at Real Betis last season, Isco is currently recovering from a leg injury that he sustained back in May.

He’s already had two surgeries on his leg and it’s thought that January next year will be his earliest return date for Betis.

Oscar Bobb

After some standout performances in pre-season, there was plenty of hype around Bobb coming into 2024-25. However, it’s been a less-than-ideal start to the campaign as he fractured a bone in his leg before the season kicked off.

While it was originally hoped that the Man City youngster would return to action in December, The Standard have since reported that he is ‘unlikely’ to return to action until the end of the year.

“It was in the training session,” Guardiola said when discussing Bobb’s injury. “Unfortunately, he had a big impact and got injured. He is having surgery.”

Ismael Bennacer

After picking up a calf injury while away on international duty with Algeria, Bennacer has since undergone surgery and is expected to be out for at least another four months.

AC Milan will no doubt be desperate to get him back as soon as possible.

Gavin Bazunu

The Southampton shot-stopper ruptured his Achilles tendon at the back end of last season and he’s not expected to return until January next year at the earliest.

When he does return to full fitness, he’ll have an uphill battle to get back into the starting XI as Aaron Ramsdale firmly has the number one spot on lock at this moment in time.

Aaron Hickey

The Brentford full-back has had a miserable time with injuries of late. He’s been out of action since last October, missed the Euros through injury and is set to miss the majority of this season too.

Hickey suffered a fresh injury setback in August during a training session and is now set to spend the foreseeable future on the sidelines.

Still just 22 years old, we’re hopeful that he’ll eventually be able to put this injury hell behind him.