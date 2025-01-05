5 brilliant players who are simply too good to be playing in Australia

Australia is about as far from football’s epicentre as it’s physically possible to be, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some brilliant players Down Under.

The combination of sun, an enviable lifestyle and an insatiable itch to travel has seen many intrepid footballers venture to the other side of the world.

Here are five players who caught our eye as we sifted through the squad lists of every club in Australia’s A-League.

Juan Mata

A certified Premier League legend, Mata lit up England’s top flight with his performances at Chelsea (frequently) and Manchester United (occasionally) between 2011 and 2022.

The World Cup-winning Spaniard left United for Galatasaray, before moving to Japan with Vissel Kobe and eventually trekking Down Under to sign for Western Sydney Wanderers.

After a three-month wait, Mata got 2025 off to a flying start by scoring his first goal for the club in a 3-2 defeat to Macarthur FC.

Douglas Costa

Douglas Costa was a cheat code back in the day. He was too fast. Absolutely rapid. And this quality saw the winger carve out a career swapping between Juventus and Bayern Munich.

He’s 34 now and, after spending a year in his homeland of Brazil with Fluminense, Costa crossed the Pacific Ocean to join Sydney FC.

Costa has two goals and two assists in 6 A-League appearances during an injury-hit first couple of months Down Under. He still has the quality to thrive in Australia and probably elsewhere too.

Joe Lolley

Once of Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield fame, Lolley has played in Australia since a 2022 move to Sydney FC.

The 30-year-old scored 13 times in the 2023-24 season and, despite Sydney’s allure, could probably still be doing a job in the Championship.

Marco Tilio

After making his name at Melbourne City, Tilio earned himself a move to Europe with Celtic in 2023. The £1.5million transfer fee paid was the highest ever for a player in A-League

The young Australia international is currently back in Melbourne on loan, showcasing why he is highly regarded by coaches across the nation. Expect Tilio to thrive when he returns to Glasgow.

Scott Wootton

As a youngster, Wootton played two League Cup games for Manchester United. And that was the end of that. A long tour of the EFL followed, taking in nine clubs up and down the country.

Look up the word ‘journeyman’ in the dictionary and there’s a strong chance Wooton’s face would beam back at you.

The 33-year-old is now at the heart of Wellington Phoenix’s defence. We know Wellington is in New Zealand, but they play in the A-League. The Southern hemisphere Cardiff and Swansea then.