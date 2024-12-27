7 brilliant players who are simply too good to be playing in the Belgian Pro League

The Jupiler Pro League might not be considered one of Europe’s very top leagues, but it’s always been a breeding ground for top talent.

And the talent factory that is the Belgian top flight shows no signs of slowing down, with a number of eye-catching players at clubs like Club Brugge, Anderlecht and Genk who are surely set to be playing their football at a higher level in the coming years.

We’ve identified seven Jupiler League stars who are simply too good to be playing their football in Belgium.

Joel Ordonez

The highest-valued Jupiler League player on Transfermarkt, Ordonez is a 20-year-old Ecuadorian centre-back playing for Club Brugge.

Ordonez has impressed both at domestic level and in the Champions League, where Brugge have claimed the scalps of Sturm Graz, Aston Villa and Sporting Lisbon.

Considering his performances and the sheer amount of talent produced by Ecuador these days, it’s no surprise to learn that Ordonez is on the radar of Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Christos Tzolis

You may vaguely remember that Tzolis became Norwich City’s record signing back in 2021 and thoroughly failed to impress at Carrow Road.

But you may not be aware that the Greece international rebuilt his career on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf, before being snapped up by Club Brugge in the summer.

Tzoilis has eight goals and five assists this season and, considering the revival of the Greek national team as well, it won’t be long before the 22-year-old is back on the radar of Europe’s bigger clubs.

Vincent Janssen

After an inevitable loan spell to the Turkish Super Lig with his Tottenham career fizzling out, Janssen’s next move was left-field, spending three years in Mexico with Monterrey from 2019 to 2022.

He’s now back in Europe and much closer to home, banging them in with impressive regularity for Antwerp. Janssen has scored 46 goals in 114 appearances for the club and still has the quality to play at a higher level.

Luka Vuskovic

On loan at Westerlo from Tottenham Hotspur, Vuskovic is a 17-year-old Croatian centre-back with a big reputation and an exciting future in the game.

The 17-year-old has a remarkable five goals to his name this season, the majority headers from set-pieces, which makes him Westerlo’s third-highest scorer.

One to watch.

Kasper Dolberg

Bursting onto the scene with Ajax following his 2015 signing, Danish forward Dolberg earned himself a move to Nice in 2019 and won the club’s Player of the Season award in his first year, but stagnated after that.

Anderlecht secured his signature in the summer of 2023 and since joining the club, he’s managed 33 goals and assisted a further seven for the Brussels-based club.

Andreas Skov Olsen

One of those players who has been around forever but still somehow only 24, Skov Olsen is enjoying a prolific season at Club Brugge with seven goals and three assists in the Jupiler League.

The Denmark international has a contract with Brugge until 2026, but that hasn’t stopped the likes of AC Milan, Aston Villa, Tottenham and West Ham all being linked with his signature.

Thorgan Hazard

Brother of Eden, Thorgan Hazard spent the prime years of his career in Germany with Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund, but returned to Belgium in 2023 with Anderlecht.

He made 24 appearances in all competitions last season, but has missed the majority of the current campaign through injury. Reportedly ready to return, Hazard has the quality to make all the difference for Anderlecht.