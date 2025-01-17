4 brilliant players who are simply too good to be playing in Colombia

We won’t judge you for not having your ear to the ground when it comes to Colombian league football, but we are here to declare that there are some brilliant footballers in that division.

Whether it’s Barclays cult heroes, Europa League gunmen and everything between, Colombia has a bit of everything for the footballing connoisseur.

Here are four big footballing names currently strutting their stuff out in the South American country.

Carlos Bacca

Bacca’s career involved stints with Sevilla, Milan and Villarreal at its peak – and he’s now killing it back in Colombia.

The 38-year-old – a three-time Europa League winner who made it into the tournament’s squad of the season in 2014-15 – has been back in his homeland since 2022 following a short spell with Granada, settling into a fine groove in his second spell with Atletico Junior.

Bacca scored 25 goals in all competitions last season, showing the bullish ability he demonstrated during his earlier years in Europe.

Hugo Rodallega

Having achieved cult hero status in England with a spell at Wigan and then Fulham, Rodallega spent the bulk of his career after that swapping clubs in Turkey, before heading back to South America and first landing in Brazil with Bahia.

He’s been back in Colombia with Santa Fe since 2022, though, and scored 18 goals last season. He’s 39 years old too. Baller.

David Ospina

After two years in Saudi Arabia keeping guard for Al Nassr, Ospina returned back home to his native Colombia with Atletico Nacional, the club where it all started for him.

The 36-year-old is still going strong for club and country, with 128 caps to his name for the national team.

Ospina enjoyed a renaissance in Naples after five years in a mostly backup role at Arsenal and returns to Atletico Nacional with an impressive trophy cabinet including two FA Cups and a Coppa Italia.

Radamel Falcao

A series of knee injuries most definitely robbed Falcao of the chance to reach his true potential, which is frightening, because he was still absolutely electric in his pomp.

The Europa League’s third-highest scorer of all time, Falcao waved goodbye to Europe in June 2024 and returned to his native Colombia, signing for Millonarios.

He has scored five goals in 16 appearances this season and the 38-year-old is certainly enjoying the final years of his career.