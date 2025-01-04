5 brilliant players who are simply too good to be playing in India

The Indian Super League is an afterthought for most football fans, including those in India, but it contains some brilliant players who could be turning out at a higher level.

Some of the names who’ve played in India – Del Piero, Anelka, Berbatov, Pires, Ljungberg, Trezeguet, Forlan, Materazzi – are incredibly illustrious, but this less well-known bunch are pretty talented too.

We’ve trawled through various squad lists and picked out five brilliant players who are simply too good to be playing in India.

Jason Cummings

Cummings is nothing less than a legend at his hometown club, Hibs.

The man scored at least 20 goals in three consecutive seasons, and won the Scottish Cup — yes, that’s the one, when the whole stadium was belting out Sunshine On Leith, making the spines of the dead tingle.

He’s played all over the EFL, he’s represented both Scotland and Australia at international level, and even went to the 2022 World Cup with the Socceroos.

The 29-year-old is banging in goals for Mohun Bagan, these days.

Jamie Maclaren

Another Socceroo international who finds himself on the subcontinent, Maclaren is the A-League’s all-time top goalscorer, Melbourne City’s all-time top goalscorer, as well as Brisbane Roar’s third-highest all-time goalscorer.

Now in his 30s, the striker is turning out for Mohun Bagan and has five goals in 12 matches for his new club.

Ryan Edwards

EFL stalwart and ex-defensive giant for the tangerine half of Dundee, Edwards was released from the SPL side at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, and has since been thwarting strikers in the Indian Super League with Chennaiyin.

Edwards has never gone a whole season without playing, despite once being diagnosed with and overcoming testicular cancer mid-season. One tough cookie.

Jon Toral

Toral arrived at Arsenal back in 2011 as a fresh-faced 16-year-old from Barcelona. His technical skills were undeniable, but injuries have hampered the playmaker’s progress throughout his career.

He enjoyed his best years with Hull City in the Championship, although he did miss a large chunk of matches with various knocks.

These days the 29-year-old plays for Mumbai City. Had it not been for injuries, you can’t help but wonder how far Toral could have gone in his career.

Ryan Williams

Hardcore EFL fans know this Aussie winger from his spells at six different clubs across Leagues 1, 2, and The Championship. Williams turned out for Portsmouth, Fulham, Rotherham, Barnsley, Oxford, and Gillingham.

The one-time Australia international moved back home to Perth to represent the Glory for a year, but the travel bug is difficult to shake. He’s getting chalky boots for Bengaluru, these days.