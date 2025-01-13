5 brilliant players who are simply too good to be playing in Iran

Former Chelsea, Sunderland and Fulham stars are among the brilliant footballers who are simply too good to be playing in Iran.

The Persian Gulf Pro League is one of the most competitive football divisions in Asia and plenty of big names have made an impact in the league during the last few decades.

Here are five players who caught our eye as we sifted through the squad lists of every club in the Iranian top flight.

Steven N’Zonzi

From being a cult hero at Blackburn and Stoke to a Europa League winner with Sevilla and World Cup winner in 2018, N’Zonzi has enjoyed quite the career.

Since turning 30, the holding midfielder enjoyed stints in Italy, Turkey, France, Qatar and now Iran. He made the move to Sepahan last summer and linked up with a player further down this list.

Didier Ndong

To this day, Ndong is still Sunderland’s record signing. His surname is also a common swearword in parts of Wearside.

He arrived at the Stadium of Light back in 2016 and Black Cats fans probably don’t have the fondest of memories of the Gabon international. Ndong struggled to showcase his best form at Sunderland and his debut season ultimately ended in relegation.

Before arriving in Iran this summer, the holding midfielder also had spells in France, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Now playing for Esteghlal alongside Kakuta, he’ll no doubt be earning a hefty wage to kick a ball around on an irregular basis. Some life.

Gael Kakuta

Eden Hazard once described the DR Congo winger as one of the most naturally talented players that he’s ever seen.

“You asked me talent. Kakuta by far number one. Talent. I mean, talent. Wow,” Hazard told the Obi One Podcast.

“I think now is easy to say but I think it went a bit too early [to] Chelsea. He was 16 when he when he when he left France for Chelsea, you know? And that step at 16 is a huge step.”

Despite his obvious talent, things never really clicked for Kakuta at Stamford Bridge. Being indirectly responsible for the Blues receiving a transfer ban wasn’t ideal either.

But he did enjoy some good spells in France with the likes of Lens and Amiens and, after spending his entire career playing in Europe, he left the continent behind last summer to join Iranian side Esteghlal.

The 33-year-old has made 13 appearances since making the switch, but he’s still waiting to score his first goal.

Lucas Joao

During his heyday with Sheffield Wednesday and Reading, Joao used to strike fear into Championship defences.

The Angola international scored 74 goals during his stint in England and since 2023, he’s been bouncing around various Asian leagues.

After enjoying brief stints in China and Qatar, the 31-year-old made the move to Iran and joined Persepolis.

As of writing, he’s made seven appearances for Persepolis but is still waiting to score his first goal for the club.

Aboubakar Kamara

The former Fulham striker, otherwise known as AK.47, has been a cult hero at a number of clubs over the years.

His spell in England was certainly memorable as he won two promotions from the Championship during his days at Craven Cottage.

Still just 29, he’s got plenty of life left in him yet. Having most recently played in Greece, he made the switch to Iran last summer to join Sepahan who currently sit joint-top of the league.