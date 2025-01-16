7 brilliant players who are simply too good to be playing in Russia

Former Champions League and World Cup cult heroes are among the brilliant players who are simply too good to be playing in Russia.

Despite its current pariah status, the Russian Premier League has traditionally produced some top talents and there are plenty of hidden gems in the league currently.

Whether they are old stars winding down or the next wonderkids coming through the ranks, here are seven brilliant players who we think are too good to be playing in Russia.

Eduard Spertsyan

Currently the highest-valued footballer in the Russian League according to Transfermarkt, Spertsyan is a 24-year-old Armenian playmaker who plays for Krasnodar.

Previously linked with Ajax, AC Milan, Marseille, Rangers and PSG, Spertsyan remains in Russia for now but it surely won’t be long before the mercurial talent spreads his wings.

Wendel

Previously a star at Fluminese and Sporting CP, Wendal has played for Zenit St Petersburg since 2020 and has shown little inclination to leave the club despite Russian football’s ostracised status.

The 27-year-old has scored once and provided eight assists during the current campaign as Zenit sit level on points with Krasnodar at the top of the table.

Claudinho

Another 27-year-old Brazilian turning out for Zenit, Claudinho joined the club in 2021 after making his name in Brazil and being named in their squad for the 2020 Olympics.

A delightful footballer, infused with Futsal technique and daring, the forward became a Russian citizen two years after arriving in St Petersburg and is theoretically available for the national team if they ever return to international competition.

Artem Dzyuba

We mainly remember Dzyuba for scoring three goals at the 2018 World Cup, with the Russian spending his entire career in his native country, except for one very short-lived working holiday in the Turkish Super Lig with Adana Demirspor.

The beanpole striker is still banging them in for Akron Tolyatti, a team we had never heard of before researching this article.

Diego Laxalt

For those thinking ‘Laxalt, where do I know that name?’, allow us to jog your memory: Uruguayan, left-back, cornrows.

Laxalt did the rounds in Serie A as well as a brief loan spell at Celtic Park, but in our head, he’s just a Uruguay player. Doesn’t need a club and only exists at World Cups, but currently plays for Dynamo Moscow.

Abbosbek Fayzullaev

Uzbek football is having a moment; the national team look set to make their World Cup debut in 2026, their youth teams are some of the most competitive in world football and Abdukodir Khusanov is poised to join Manchester City.

Another young Uzebk talent you should be aware of is Fayzullaev, who is making waves at CSKA Moscow.

The 21-year-old’s mercurial talent, as well as his ability to play in any of the attacking midfield positions, should put him on the radar of countless Champions League clubs. Expect a move in the near future.

Igor Akinfeev

Yes, he’s still going.

Akinfeev has kept goal for CSKA Moscow since the start of 2003, meaning there are a significant amount of Premier League footballers who weren’t even born at the start of the goalkeeper’s career.

The Champions League staple and 2018 World Cup cult hero is now 38 and we wouldn’t be surprised to see him continue into his 40s.