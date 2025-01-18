7 brilliant players who are simply too good to be playing in the Scottish Premiership

The Scottish Premiership often goes under the radar when it comes to talented players but history tells us that it can be a fertile breeding ground for football talent.

Although the overall collective strength across the league may not be the strongest, we’ve seen a whole host of players arrive in the Premier League from Scotland’s top flight. The likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Paulo Di Canio and Mark Viduka to name a few.

With that in mind, here are seven players who are simply too good to be playing in the Scottish Premiership right now. And yes, there is a heavy Celtic and Rangers influence.

Cameron Carter-Vickers

The USA international has already been at a handful of clubs in England such as Bournemouth, Swansea and Sheffield United, to name a few, but he is a fully-fledged international for his country and a key figure for Celtic.

He is currently been dribbled past just 0.1 times per game, makes nearly five clearances per game and now has a wealth of experience. Now 27, it is unclear if he will head elsewhere but he certainly could feature at a higher level.

Kyogo Furuhashi

The league’s joint top-scorer, the 29-year-old attacker is deadly for the Hoops and a key figure for Brendan Rogers. He has 85 goals and 18 assists in 163 games but he has never played outside of Celtic or Japan’s top flight.

Manchester City was one club linked in the summer after Julian Alvarez’s departure and he could be playing at a higher level. However, his very best days may just be behind him but he remains a potent attacker for club and country.

Nicolas Kuhn

The German attacker has been a great addition and formed a strong partnership with teammate Alistair Johnston. With nine goals and six assists, no one has managed more goal contributions this season than the Celtic man.

Only 25, his senior career has been spent with Rapid Vienna and Celtic but his youth development saw him feature at Red Bull Leipzig, Ajax, Bayern Munich and Hannover and it looks like if he carries on his strong form for another season, he will attract a move.

Vaclav Cerny

West Ham United are one side in for him during the January transfer window in 2025 which means he is doing something right. With nine goals and two assists in the league, Cerny has been a key attacking presence on the right this season.

West Ham United are one side in for him during the January transfer window in 2025 which means he is doing something right. With nine goals and two assists in the league, Cerny has been a key attacking presence on the right this season.

On loan from Wolfsburg, he has totalled 12 goals and seven assists in all competitions and is proving to be a breakout figure. The German side will want him back fit and firing at the end of the season but his performances have started to catch the eye of bigger clubs in England.



Alistair Johnston

With 51 caps for Canada, Johnston is richly experienced and the right-back has been in starring form this season for Celtic, contributing seven assists and four goals.

The 26-year-old recently committed his future to Celtic until 2029 and disclosed in a podcast in late 2024 that Celtic blew him away due to the sheer size of the club, the stadium, the fanbase and even the facilities. He could play elsewhere but he looks extremely settled right now.

James Tavernier

One player who has been a consistent performer across the past decade is the Rangers right-back. Previously coming through at Newcastle United, it never worked out in the early parts of his career but he has found a settled home in Scotland.

Key to their runs in the Europa League a few years ago, Tavernier registered consistent attacking numbers from full-back, including 128 goals and 135 assists across 490 appearances for the club. Now 33, a move back to the top flight in England seems unlikely.

Lennon Miller

Perhaps more of a rogue shout, but Miller is the breakout young star of the season at just 18 years of age. He is thriving in a creative attacking role, recording two goals and six assists in 19 league appearances. Topping the assist chart.

Reports have claimed that some of England’s biggest clubs are already looking to poach him, including Liverpool, and it won’t be long before he makes a step up given he is already thriving for Motherwell despite his lack of senior experience.