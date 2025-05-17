Former AC Milan, Real Madrid and PSG stars are among the best players that Carlo Ancelotti has ever coached, according to the man himself.

During an interview with Italian TV show Che Tempo Fa in 2022, Ancelotti was asked to name the best players that he’s coached throughout his career.

These were the five names that he gave.

Ronaldo Nazario

Despite only managing the Brazilian forward towards the tail-end of his career at AC Milan, Ancelotti still included him on his list.

In total, Ronaldo only made 20 appearances under Ancelotti, but he still showcased moments of genius, scoring nine goals and producing four assists in that time.

“He was a phenomenon,” Ancelotti said during an interview with AS.

“Even when he was injured or weighed 100kg, he was an absolute phenomenon.”

Cristiano Ronaldo

Unsurprisingly, CR7 also made the cut as one of the greatest players that Ancelotti has ever coached.

The Portuguese superstar played two full seasons under Ancelotti and scored 112 goals in 101 appearances under him.

“Ronaldo is a great talent physically and technically, it’s his nature,” the Italian coach said when describing Ronaldo.

“He complemented these characteristics with unique seriousness and professionalism.

“I’ve never seen a player so attentive, prepared, concentrated, focused. He’s a model for others, certainly, in terms of preparation.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ancelotti only worked with Ibrahimovic for one season at PSG, but what a season it was.

After arriving from AC Milan in 2012, the Swedish forward immediately hit the ground running during his debut season in Paris.

In 46 games under Ancelotti, the towering forward scored 35 goals and produced 18 assists, averaging a goal contribution every 77 minutes.

“Behind this mask of arrogance there is a great professional and a great altruist,” the Italian said of Ibrahimovic.

“Zlatan was one of the few players I coached who took more pleasure in providing an assist than scoring a goal, in Paris it was like that. He is a great player and a great character.”

Karim Benzema

During Ancelotti’s second stint with Madrid, Benzema took over as the club’s talisman.

His heroics in the 2021–22 campaign earned him the Ballon d’Or and his record under Ancelotti isn’t to be sniffed at.

In 187 games under the Italian coach, the Frenchman scored 121 goals and provided 54 assists. They also won plenty of silverware working together too.

Vinicius Junior

“He’s the best in the world,” is how Ancelotti described the Brazilian last year.

For many, the Brazilian should’ve won the Ballon d’Or for his heroics in 2023-24 after guiding Real Madrid to La Liga and Champions League glory.

“We thought Vini was the winner of the Ballon D’Or,” Ancelotti said.

“It doesn’t mean we don’t respect Rodri because he is a fantastic player. I think Rodri deserved to win it the year before.”

