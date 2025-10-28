Brendan Rodgers has quit as Celtic manager following months of unrest between him and the club’s board, leaving the Scottish champions in turmoil.

Rodgers began a second spell at Celtic Park in 2023, winning successive titles to go with his league triumphs from 2017 and 2018, but has stepped down after discontent over transfers and future contract renewal.

We’ve ranked the five managers who are currently favoured by Coral to take over the vacant job at Parkhead.

=4. Kjetil Knutsen – 8/1

Knutsen has achieved huge success in the Norwegian top flight with Bodo/Glimt.

Praised for his brand of football and his work with the side in European competition, Knutsen comes in at 8/1, but would he leave a club in the Champions League for Celtic?

You could argue that Knutsen would have more enticing job opportunities if he held on, rather than jumping into the Celtic furnace.

=4. Shaun Maloney – 8/1

A former player at Celtic, Maloney has returned alongside Martin O’Neill to take interim charge of the team before Wednesday’s match against Falkirk.

Should Celtic fail to lure a more established manager, Maloney could be a dark horse appointment to revive the club’s fortune.

But the former midfielder failed to shine at charge at Hibs or Wigan, and the expectations in the East End of Glasgow are substantially higher.

3. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – 6/1

Solskjaer’s presence on the list probably owes more to his high profile than any realistic prospect of him taking over at Celtic.

Most famous for his association with Manchester United as player and manager, the Norwegian’s only other job in British football was relegating Cardiff City in 2014.

He was recently sacked by Besiktas for losing in the UEFA Conference League play-offs and doesn’t seem to have ironed out the tactical flaws that curtailed his time at Old Trafford.

2. Robbie Keane – 3/1

A former Celtic striker, Keane spent six successful months at Parkhead during his playing career on loan.

Now the head coach of Hungarian champions Ferencvaros, Keane is a surprisingly short 3/1 to take over the vacancy at Celtic.

The Republic of Ireland’s record goalscorer hasn’t managed in Britain since taking to the dug-out and would be an intriguing proposition at Parkhead.

1. Ange Postecoglou – 4/5

The treble-winning Postecoglou is the odds-on favourite to make a remarkable return to Celtic.

The Australian is out of work after being axed by Nottingham Forest earlier this month following a chaotic 39 days in charge.

But the Aussie remains a hugely popular figure at Parkhead – where he won five out of six trophies, including a historic Treble, during an iconic two years in charge.

Postecoglou upped sticks for Tottenham Hotspur in 2023 and led the North London club to Europa League glory last season, ending Spurs’ agonising 17-year trophy drought.

Coral’s John Hill said: “Ange Postecoglou has been heavily backed in our betting to make a return to Celtic Park.

“It’s been an eventful few months for the Australian, and he may not have to wait long for his return to the dugout.”

READ NEXT: The clubs with the most league titles in world football: Celtic, Rangers, Olympiacos…



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every team Celtic have played in Europe since 2000?

