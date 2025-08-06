From Ipswich Town and Southampton to Oxford United and Hull City, some beautiful Championship kits have been released ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

We’ve taken this opportunity to compile and rank 10 of our favourites, which wasn’t an easy task given the number of eye-catching shirts that have been released.

10. Birmingham City – Away kit

Seat belt kits don’t always work, but Nike have managed to pull it off with Birmingham’s away strip this season.

The simplicity of the shirt is its greatest strength and we’d argue it’s a nicer looking kit than their blue and gold home kit.

Birmingham City Away Kit 2025/26. Me gusta… 🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/el1LM962pk — Birmingham City ARG 🇦🇷 (@bcfc_argentina) July 22, 2025

9. Charlton Athletic – Third kit

Charlton really are a club that’s on the up at the moment, aren’t they?

Having just been promoted back to the Championship, they’ve made a big splash in the transfer market and have produced some excellent-looking kits.

The pick of the bunch has to be their third kit, which we can’t help but love.

Charlton’s new Jamaica inspired third kit is a late contender for kit of the season pic.twitter.com/gVt6RMVQtI — COPA90 (@Copa90) August 4, 2025

8. Norwich City – Home kit

Over the past few years, Norwich have been incredibly hit or miss when it comes to their home kits.

We’re thankful to announce that Joma have smashed it out of the park with their home shirt this year with this sleek strip.

Norwich City keeping it real with their new home shirt release. 😂👏 pic.twitter.com/cNeuW9nM0L — Secret Shirt Co (@secretshirtco) July 5, 2025

7. Coventry City – Home kit

The light blue pattern and the white trimmings blend together seamlessly.

If we supported Coventry, we’d be rushing to the club shop to buy this one immediately.

MADE IN COVENTRY 🛞 Introducing your Home Shirt for the 2025/26 campaign. Be the first to hear about our new kits as they drop: https://t.co/UswqYCuyI1 🆕 pic.twitter.com/4p91gIANpA — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) July 11, 2025

6. Millwall – Away kit

Millwall tend to be quite consistent with their kits, but this might be one of the best they’ve released in recent times.

Now manufactured by Errea, they’ve done a good job with the away kit, especially.

Millwall have unveiled their new Away kit for the 2025/26 season, produced by Erreà and sponsored by MyGuava. The shirt comes in a cream base with a tonal all-over print featuring the text ‘MFC 1885’, marking the club’s founding year.#Millwall pic.twitter.com/m901mqmWC7 — Football Shirt Culture (@footballshirt) July 15, 2025

5. Ipswich Town – Home kit

Ipswich have ditched the iconic Ed Sheeran sponsor and have teamed up with Halo as the club’s new front-of-shirt sponsor.

Umbro can be a bit hit and miss with their kits these days, but we think that they’ve done a fine job with this one.

The Tractor Boys are being heavily backed as the title favourites this year and if they do win the league, they’ll be doing it in style with this kit.

4. Southampton – Away kit

Alright, this one is probably a bit of a marmite kit, but we absolutely love it.

It’s bold, wacky and has all the ingredients of what makes a good away kit. This one gets a big thumbs up from us at Planet Football.

3. Hull City – Home kit

It’s been a hectic summer for Hull City, who’ve been navigating a transfer embargo from the EFL.

Despite the chaos going on behind the scenes, they’ve absolutely smashed it with their kits this season. Their home shirt in particular is a thing of beauty.

Fair play Kappa, fair play.

🚨 𝑺𝑯𝑰𝑹𝑻 𝑨𝑳𝑬𝑹𝑻: The new Hull City home shirt. Those early 90’s inspired shoulders 😍 We hope there is a long sleeved version! What do you think? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/wWh26V0q9p — Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) July 15, 2025

2. Stoke City – Away kit

Stoke’s home shirt isn’t really our cup of tea, but their away strip? *Chef’s kiss.

Designed by Macron, the shirt takes inspiration from the 1992-93 campaign and features a sleek-looking retro badge.

It’s the perfect blend of old and new.

Stoke’s new away kit… Phwoar… 😍🤌 pic.twitter.com/AoqrzqxMXm — Second Tier podcast (@secondtierpod) June 27, 2025

1. Oxford United – Home kit

We’re a sucker for a collar on a football kit and Macron have absolutely smashed it out the park with Oxford’s kits this season.

The away and goalkeeper kits are also very tidy, but our personal favourite is their home shirt.

Sleek, simple and effective with the clean-looking Baxi sponsor, Oxford’s home kit gets a 10/10 from us.

What a clean and elegant look. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Oxford United 2025/26 home kit x Macron. The contrast between yellow and blue is on point. Nice touch on the sleeves, too. pic.twitter.com/9GNCVv20q5 — Soccer Jersey News (@soccerjerseynws) July 8, 2025

