Ranking every Championship home kit in 2024-25 from worst to best

It feels like Championship kits have generally blown Premier League kits out of the water in 2024-25, in what is another win for secretly the most entertaining league in football.

Don’t get us wrong, some are a rough experience for the eyeballs but, overall, the English second tier has well and truly outdone itself this season.

We’ve ranked all 24 home kits from worst to best. A process which tore this author apart from an emotional standpoint. You’ll see.

24. Oxford United

It’s literally just yellow.

23. Middlesbrough

Someone’s dad’s been editing your Pro Clubs kit again. Got to get a password set up on the Xbox. Rubbish.

22. Queens Park Rangers

This kit could be absolutely fine but the neckline is inexcusable. One of those fake V-neck situations. We picked an image that doesn’t really show it because we didn’t feel it was appropriate to show that sort of evil.

21. Burnley

Don’t like the sponsor, don’t like the neckline, don’t like it in general. In the bin.

20. Stoke City

We actually quite like the thickness of the stripes and the cuffs, but the sponsor and the neckline let this one down, for us.

A kit that packs a punch 🥊 🤝 @NathanHeaney pic.twitter.com/LAzEgaV42h — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) May 31, 2024

19.Derby County

Exceptionally boring. Literally struggling to keep our eyes open whilst writing this sentence. God.

It’s just really dull. Do better, Derby.

18. Luton Town

It’s the same as last season. Fair play to the Hatters. In an era of teams swapping kits for fun to maximise profits, this is a breath of fresh air.

We still don’t like it, but fair play nonetheless.

17. Preston North End

There’s nothing wrong with it. There’s nothing particularly right with it. Simply can’t bring ourselves to care about it, and that is perhaps the most damning of indictments.

16. Swansea City

The orange on the cuffs and neckline matching the colour of the sponsor is a nice touch.

It’s a little bit Real Madrid, isn’t it? The Galactiboyos.

Vipi is in the building 😎 pic.twitter.com/v4Sod7aT1a — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 5, 2024

15. Coventry City

Coventry’s home offering is dull from a distance, but the subtle patterns are a nice touch and the badge really lifts it, in our opinion. It’s nice to see a more traditional badge taking centre stage on a kit. Like it.

Have you secured your 24/25 CCFC home kit yet? 🔥 Share your thoughts and let us know how excited you are to sport this kit! pic.twitter.com/WOfAMHwOFN — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) July 26, 2024

14. Portsmouth

Pompey get extra points from us for having a local sponsor. All football teams should have local sponsors. It’s just better. Respect.

13. Norwich City

This is actually our favourite Norwich kit in a long time. It looks like a Brazil kit in a good way. A real clean effort from the Canaries.

12. Plymouth Argyle

Don’t love the kit but ‘Classic Builders’ is one of the best front-of-shirt sponsors we’ve seen in a generation. Sunday League as f*ck and we’re into it.

Up Wayne Rooney’s green labourers.

11. Leeds United

This kit is actually super clean and classic-looking, but we just can’t get used to Red Bull being on the front of a Leeds shirt.

Jesse Marsch walked so that Red Bull Leeds could run. Bizarre.

10. Cardiff City

We just like that little bluebird badge, if we’re honest.

9. Sheffield United

The pinstripes within the thicker stripes and the rose details within the red sections is a hit for us. Good stuff.

One of the Blades’ better shirts in recent years.

8. Blackburn Rovers

Yeah, really good. No notes. Everything a Blackburn shirt should be. Classic.

🪡 𝙎𝙩𝙞𝙩𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙙 𝙞𝙣 𝙏𝙞𝙢𝙚

The new @Rovers 24/25 Home Kit is inspired by the club’s 1994-95 season.

Read more: https://t.co/GVyTpjMIvW#BecomeYourOwnHero pic.twitter.com/6LPU7BtD9u

— Macron (@MacronSports) July 5, 2024

7. Bristol City

Love the collar and cuffs, love the fact it’s made by O’Neills, love the robin badge. If they ever do a remake of Skins, we hope to see one of the characters donning this shirt.

6. Millwall

They’ve done a photoshoot in a greasy spoon. Very Millwall. And the kit is lovely.

Strong little two-tone thing going on, the collar is superb, and the sponsor blends in nicely. Well put together. Bravo.

5. West Bromwich Albion

Clean, classic, simple, no f*cking about. The epitome of the Championship.

Just a good kit. We’d 100% be buying this if we were Baggies fans. It’s never going to go out of fashion, this one.

4. Watford

Who is Mr. Q? Actually, no, don’t answer that. We don’t want to know. Some things should remain mysterious.

The kit itself is a cracker, and we’re loving the red shorts and socks as a bit of contrast. It shouldn’t work, but it does.

3. Hull City

Kappa can do no wrong. Kappa should make all football kits. We’re not for monopolies, but Kappa should have a monopoly on football kits.

It’s a little bit Roma 2002, and that is a very good thing. Can we say that? Too late, we already have. Forza Hull.

Hull City home 24/25. A smart, traditional home this year for the Tigers courtesy of Kappa Türkiye. Following supporter feedback, retail versions of the shirt wiyll have the Tigers’ crest embroidered! pic.twitter.com/L4y2c7EAT8 — They Think Kits All Over (@TheyThinkKits) July 13, 2024

2. Sheffield Wednesday

No sponsor, lovely narrow blue stripes separated by wider white stripes, and the zigzag details within the blue stripes are a nice touch.

Aside from that, owls are class. Love an owl. Love this kit.

1. Sunderland

Right… Full disclosure: I (Andrew, the author of this article) am a Newcastle United fan. To put this kit at number one on this list is sickening and I’m probably gonna get banned from St. James’ Park, but I have to be honest and say this Sunderland kit is undoubtedly the best in the Championship in 2024-25.

Hummel make great kits. They’ve got the proportion of the stripes and the badge spot-on, and the branded taping down the sleeves is classy.

Right, I’m off to lash myself with a cat & nine tails. Have a nice season.