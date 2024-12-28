The 10 Championship stars who have gained the most value in 2024

Stars from Leeds United, Luton Town and Sunderland are among the 10 Championship players who have gained the most market value in 2024.

The Championship is home to a plethora of rising stars and we wouldn’t be surprised if a few of them are poached in the January window.

Using figures provided by Transfermarkt, here are the 10 Championship players who have gained the most market value in 2024.

=8. Teden Mengi (+€4million)

Luton sure have missed Mengi in recent weeks as the 22-year-old has been sidelined with a knee injury since the end of November.

The former Manchester United academy star made a decent impression in the Premier League last season and has seen his market value increase as a result.

=8. Elijah Adebayo (+€4million)

Adebayo was a handful for Premier League defenders last season as the 26-year-old managed to get into double figures for goals scored in his first-ever top-flight campaign.

However, he’s struggled to reach those same levels in the Championship this season. Statistically, he’s been the worst finisher in the league, having underperformed his xG by 4.9 goals.

If Luton want to push up the table in the second half of the season, they’re going to need Adebayo to find his scoring boots.

=8. Ethan Ampadu (+€4million)

The Welsh international looked a class above the Championship last season and he’s maintained those same standards in 2024-25.

Despite missing a chunk of the season through injury, Ampadu continues to be a vital player for Leeds and he surely has a career in the Premier League ahead of him.

=6. Alfie Doughty (+€4.5million)

In the Premier League last season, only eight players created more chances than Doughty.

While Luton Town have struggled to find much form in the Championship this year, Doughty has continued to be one of the best creative outlets in the league.

Despite being out injured since the start of November, only two players have created more chances than the Luton wing-back this season.

=6. Mark McGuinness (+€4.5million)

McGuinness is the forth and final Luton Town player to feature on this list.

Following an eye-catching year with Cardiff last season, Luton splashed out on the 23-year-old over the summer and signed him for a fee that could rise to £10million.

Since joining, he’s started in all 21 league matches for Luton and has been one of their more consistent performers.

5. Alfie Gilchrist (+€4.7million)

Chelsea fans will be pleased to know that Gilchrist has been developing nicely while out on loan with Sheffield United.

The 21-year-old has predominately been used at right-back where he’s chipped in with a couple of goal contributions.

The Blades boast the second-best defensive record in the league and with Gilchrist at the back, look like strong contenders for automatic promotion.

4. Luca Koleosho (+€5million)

While the Burnley winger perhaps hasn’t been at his firing best throughout 2024-25 so far, his potential is obvious to see.

Back in November, reports started to circulate claiming that Bayern Munich were interested in signing the 20-year-old winger as Vincent Kompany was keen on a reunion.

As the USA youngster has been in and out of the starting XI of late, it’ll be interesting to see if anyone does make a January offer for him.

3. Ante Crnac (+€7million)

Norwich signed the young Croatian forward from Polish side Rakow Czestochowa over the summer in a deal worth €11million.

After taking a while to settle in, he’s started to produce the goods of late with five goal contributions in his last seven appearances.

Given he’s only 21, he’s still got the best years of his career ahead of him yet.

2. Chris Rigg (+€8.7million)

With several top-flight clubs currently eyeing up the Sunderland youngster, it’s no wonder that he features high-up on this list.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has already established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Championship and is currently attracting interest from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Spurs.

Transfermarkt has his market value down as €9million, although we can guarantee it will take a lot more than that to prize him out of Sunderland.

1. Morgan Whittaker (+€9million)

Largely thanks to his excellent form throughout 2023-24, Whittaker has gained more market value than any other Championship player this yet.

The Plymouth forward produced 27 goal contributions in the Championship last season and rightly earned a place in the EFL Team of the Season.

While he’s struggled to maintain those same standards in 2024-25, he’ll no doubt have plenty of potential suitors lining up to take him in January.